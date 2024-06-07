Home / Education / News / NEET 'irregularities' must be probed, says Ex Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

NEET 'irregularities' must be probed, says Ex Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Narendra Modi government over the issue and called for resolution of students' "legitimate complaints" through an investigation

NEET NTA,NEET,NTA,Students,NEEt Students
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 2:08 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday demanded a probe into the alleged irregularities in the NEET medical entrance exam.

Several aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) have alleged inflation of marks which led to a record 67 candidates bagging the top rank, including six from the same exam centre.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The National Testing Agency (NTA), however, denied any irregularities and said the changes made in the NCERT textbooks and grace marks for losing time at the examination centres are some of the reasons behind the students scoring higher marks.

"Candidates have expressed apprehensions of irregularities regarding the NEET exam and its result wherein several candidates from the same centre got full marks, and candidates with close roll numbers topped, " he said on X.

"Many such aspects are surfacing which increases the apprehensions of irregularities in the examination," he said.

Gehlot said the matter concerns the future of lakhs of students and the credibility of the medical profession. So, the central government and the NTA should take it seriously and investigate it to ensure justice.

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the Narendra Modi government over the issue and called for resolution of students' "legitimate complaints" through an investigation.

Also Read

NEET-UG 2024-25: Record 24 lakh applications received from candidates

NEET UG 2024: Application correction window opens today at official website

NEET 2024 notification: Fake registration date viral, FAIMA issues notice

NEET 2024: NTA to release results on June 14 at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET-UG

NEET UG 2024 result is out, 67 students secured AIR 1, here's how to check

Legit compliants on NEET 'irregularities' must be probed: Priyanka

NEET Toppers 2024: State-wise toppers name, percentile, all India rank here

CG PET 2024: Admit card out at vyapam.cgstate.gov.in; exam on June 13

WBJEE 2024: West Bengal JEE Results today at 2:30 pm, link active at 4 pm

ICAI CA 2024: Foundation Admit Card released at eservices.icai.org

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :NEETAshok GehlotrajasthanNational Testing Agency

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story