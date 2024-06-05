ICAI CA 2024: Foundation Admit Card released at eservices.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountant of India (ICAI) has given the admit card for the CA Foundation June 2024 session. The CA foundation test will happen on June 20, 22, 24, and 26, 2024.

Through the exam’s official website, icai.org, applicants can obtain their ICAI CA Foundation admit card 2024 for the June session. Applicants should enter their registration number and date of birth in (YYYY-MM-DD) format to download the CA Foundation June 2024 admit card.

The ICAI will likewise activate the CA Foundation Series-III mock test link today. Applicants can take the CA Foundation Series-III mock test from June 5 to June 12. The CA Foundation Series-I mock test for June 2024 was previously administered by the ICAI from April 29 to May 2, and the CA Foundation 2024 mock test was administered from May 22 to May 29.

ICAI CA Foundation June Admit Card 2024: How to Download?

Step 1: Go to the main website at icai.org

Step 3: Then fill your application number and date of birth

Step 4: The admit card will display on the screen

Step 5: View and download the hall ticket. Take a printout for future use

ICAI CA Foundation June Admit Card 2024: Marking scheme

The CA Foundation test will have four papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2 being subjective type and Paper 3 and Paper 4 being objective type.

To pass the CA Foundation test, an applicant must score at least 40 per cent marks in every paper. Additionally, each of the four papers must receive a total of 55 per cent marks.

ICAI CA Foundation June Admit Card 2024: Subjects and scores

The four papers incorporate Principles and Practice of Accounting (Paper 1), Business Laws and Business Correspondence and Reporting (Paper 2), Business Mathematics and Logical Reasoning & Statistics (Paper 3), and Business Economics and Business and Commercial Knowledge (Paper 4).

The CA foundation paper comprises an overall of 400 marks. There are 100 marks for every paper. For each incorrect answer, one-fourth of the mark is deducted.

ICAI CA Foundation June 2024 Exam Admit Card: Details to check

>Candidate name

>Roll number

>Exam centre and address

>Exam paper number

>Name of the subject

>Total marks obtained

>Documents to carry.