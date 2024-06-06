NEET Toppers 2024: State-wise toppers name, percentile, all India rank here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the NEET UG 2024 result on its designated website. Students can access their NTA NEET UG Result 2024 at exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/. Alongside the NEET Result, NTA has declared the NEET Result Statistics PDF, and NEET Toppers list.

This time, 67 applicants have gotten the All India Rank (AIR) 1. This year, the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 was conducted on May 5, 2024 for over 24 lakh students at 4750 various centres situated in 571 cities all through the nation, involving 14 cities outside India, from 02:00 pm to 05:20 pm (IST).

NEET UG Result 2024: How to Check?

• Go to the official website of NTA NEET at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

• Press on the link on the homepage, that says, “Click Here for Score Card”

• Press on the link and fill up the login details like application number and date of birth.

• Your NEET UG Result 2024 will showcase on the screen.







• Download and take a printout of it for future use.

































NEET UG Result 2024: Overview

NEET scores hold importance for admissions to different undergrad medical and dental courses, and BSc (H) Nursing and BVSc and AH courses under the 15% VCI quota in accredited veterinary schools.

Moreover, meeting NEET qualifications is an essential for aspirants looking for admission to the BSc Nursing course within Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals.

The NEET UG 2024 exam was held with a participation of over 2.4 million applicants. The provisional answer key opened up on May 29, and applicants had until May 31 to raise objections to the provisional answer key.



