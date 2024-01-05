CBSE revises date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in 2024; check details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released an important notification in regards to the upcoming 2024 board exams for Class 10 and 12 students.

According to the notification, the CBSE has updated the dates of certain subjects for the students who are appearing for the board exams for the academic year 2023-24. There have been a few changes in the test dates according to the modified date sheet delivered by the CBSE.

CBSE revised date sheet 2024: Date and time CBSE has made the modifications keeping in view the JEE Main and other competitive exams taking place during the time. A few changes were made in the new timetable to the test dates of a couple of subjects of Class 10.

The Tibetan exam for Class 10 was originally scheduled for March 4, but it has now been preponed to February 23. The class 10 Retail test was scheduled to occur on February 16, and is now postponed to February 28.

The Board likewise made certain changes to the class 12 test schedule. The CBSE class 12 Fashion Studies test was before planned to happen on March 11 has been delayed to March 21.

The CBSE Class 10 board exams are scheduled to start on February 15 and end on March 13. The Class 12 board tests will start on February 15 and will end up on April 2. Both Class 10 and 12 board exams will be led in single shifts. The board test will start at 10.30 am and will end at 1.30 pm throughout the day.