SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: All you need to know before appearing for exam

The State Bank of India is conducting SBI Clerk Prelims Exams 2024 for the posts of Junior Associate (Clerk) today, 5 January 2024. The SBI Clerk Preliminary Examination 2024 will take place on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024.

All the aspirants appearing for the examination today must cross-check all the information related to shift timings, and shared guidelines, and don't forget to bring an admit card to the exam centre.

The SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2024 will facilitate a hassle-free entry to the examination. Get your printed admit card with a valid photo identity card for the purpose of verification.

The SBI recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 8773 Junior Associate (JA) posts. Download your admit card by simply logging into the official website with 'Roll Number' and 'Password'.

How to download the SBI Clerk Prelims admit card 2024? Here are the simple steps to download the SBI Clerks Prelims admit card 2024: First visit the official website, sbi.co.in.

On the home page, look for the 'Career' option.

Now click on the 'RECRUITMENT FOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT AND SALES)' link to access the JA Prelims call letter.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., registration number and password, on the new page.

Your details will appear on your screen.

You can download your admit card or take a printout for future reference.



ALSO READ: DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Section Officer positions from Jan 9

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel