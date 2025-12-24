NITI Aayog pitches $10 billion Bharat Vidya Kosh for higher education

According to the report, there were 46,878 international students enrolled in Indian higher education institutions during 2021-22. The Aayog has used two distinct forecasting models — The Global Benchmarking Approach and The Internationalisation Intensity Approach — to project the range for international student enrolment in India in 2047. Based on the global benchmarking model, inbound enrolment is projected to range between 300,000 and 1.1 million, with the intensity model indicating an estimate of 789,000 international students in 2047.