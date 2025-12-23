RBSE Rajasthan board 2026 announces class 5th, 8th datesheet; check PDF

RBSE 5th, 8th Date Sheet 2026: The Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th time table 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Rajasthan Board Class 5 exams in 2026 would take place from February 20 to March 5, according to the RBSE date sheet. The dates of the 2026 RBSE Class 8 board exams are February 19–March 4.

The exams will be administered in a single shift from 1:30 to 4 p.m. On February 24, the RBSE Class 5 board test 2026 will commence with English and then proceed to mathematics. Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi, and other third-language courses will be covered in the final Rajasthan Board Class 8 exams of 2026 on March 4.

RBSE Class 5 board exam 2026 time table • February 20- English • February 21- Interval (Break) • February 22- Sunday Holiday • February 23- Interval (Break) • February 24- Mathematics • February 25- Interval (Break) • February 26- Hindi • February 27- Interval (Break) • February 28- Environmental Studies • March 1- Sunday Holiday • March 2- Holika Dahan Holiday • March 3- Dhulandi (Holi) Holiday • March 4- Interval (Break) March 5- Special Subject (Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi). March 5- Special Subject (Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi). RBSE Class 8 exam 2026 time table • February 19- English