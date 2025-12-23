Home / Education / News / RBSE Rajasthan board 2026 announces class 5th, 8th datesheet; check PDF

RBSE Rajasthan board 2026 announces class 5th, 8th datesheet; check PDF

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, has announced the timetable for the Class 5 and Class 8 board exams 2026. The reports say that the exams will be held across designated exam centres

RBSE Rajasthan board 2026
RBSE Rajasthan board 2026: Class 5th and 8th Date Sheet (Photo: Shutterstock)
RBSE 5th, 8th Date Sheet 2026: The Rajasthan Board 5th and 8th time table 2026 has been released by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE). Rajasthan Board Class 5 exams in 2026 would take place from February 20 to March 5, according to the RBSE date sheet. The dates of the 2026 RBSE Class 8 board exams are February 19–March 4. 
 
The exams will be administered in a single shift from 1:30 to 4 p.m. On February 24, the RBSE Class 5 board test 2026 will commence with English and then proceed to mathematics. Sanskrit, Urdu, Gujarati, Sindhi, Punjabi, and other third-language courses will be covered in the final Rajasthan Board Class 8 exams of 2026 on March 4.

RBSE Class 5 board exam 2026 time table

February 20- English
February 21- Interval (Break)
February 22- Sunday Holiday
February 23- Interval (Break)
February 24- Mathematics
February 25- Interval (Break)
February 26- Hindi
February 27- Interval (Break)
February 28- Environmental Studies
March 1- Sunday Holiday
March 2- Holika Dahan Holiday
March 3- Dhulandi (Holi) Holiday
March 4- Interval (Break)
March 5- Special Subject (Sanskrit/Urdu/Sindhi). 

RBSE Class 8 exam 2026 time table

 
February 19- English
February 20- Break
February 21- Hindi
February 22- Sunday holiday
February 23- Science
February 24- Break
February 25- Social Science
February 26- Break
February 27- Mathematics
February 28- Break
March 1- Sunday holiday
March 2- Holika Dahan holiday
March 3- Dhulandi (Holi) holiday
March 4- Third Language (Sanskrit / Urdu / Gujarati / Sindhi / Punjabi / Sanskritam).

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

