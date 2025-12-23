TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Result 2025 out: How to check at tnpsc.gov.in

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC). On December 22, 2025, the results were made available on the commission's official website at tnpsc.gov.in. The results of the Combined Civil Services Examination-II (Group 2 and 2A Services), Preliminary, 2025 have been formally released by the(TNPSC). On December 22, 2025, the results were made available on the commission's official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

The goal of this year's hiring is to fill 645 positions in different state government ministries. The recruitment was quite intense, with over 5.53 lakh candidates; 212,495 men, 341,114 women, and 25 transgender people applying for these places.

How to download TNPSC Group 2 Prelims Results?

• Go to the official website tnpsc.gov.in.

• On the homepage, press on "Results 2- Link 1" and "Results 2 -Link 2" and "Results 2A-Link 1" and "Results 2A-Link 2" to download the results.