Home / Education / News / Winter break 2025-26: Full list of state-wise school holiday schedules

Winter break 2025-26: Full list of state-wise school holiday schedules

Due to the cold, fog, and administrative concerns, some Indian states have declared their school vacations or schedules. Delhi-NCR's high AQI is also becoming a matter of concern for parents

Winter Vacation in India 2025-2026
Winter Vacation in India 2025-2026
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 12:37 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Winter vacation 2025 Date: Students in India eagerly anticipate the much-needed winter break as December approaches. This yearly vacation offers respite from the cold weather and ongoing academic stress, while allowing students to enjoy the festivities at home. 
 
The official winter holiday schedules for the 2025–2026 academic year have now been made public by numerous state education departments and national-level school boards.
 
Read on to know more about state-specific winter vacation dates, school closure and reopening timetables, and official holiday announcements for UP, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, PM Shri Schools, and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV). As more updates become available, more states will be added.

Winter vacation 2025-2026: State-wise school holiday list

New Delhi 
 
Delhi's and the surrounding areas' Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached the "severe plus" category. As a result, the maximum level of pollution regulation, GRAP Stage 4, has been put into place by the government. 
 
The administration has ordered that all schools, from kindergarten through fifth grade, remain closed until further notice. Delhi's schools will take a winter break from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026. These dates, however, could vary based on the pollution situation and weather.
 
Maharashtra
 
The dates of winter holidays in Maharashtra differ depending on the school and board affiliation. In late December, CBSE, ICSE, and international board schools typically take a brief Christmas break. If the weather gets severe, school administrators can declare special holidays or change the schedule. 
 
Haryana
 
The state government of Haryana has not yet made an official announcement on winter vacations. The winter vacations are likely to start around January 1st. 
 
In the meantime, a number of Faridabad's private schools have already declared breaks for January 1–11. Classes now run from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, according to the updated school schedule.
 
Uttar Pradesh 
 
All schools in the state will be closed for 12 days in accordance with the UP Academic Calendar 2025–2026. Christmas, New Year's Eve, and the coldest part of winter are all part of the vacation. 
 
However, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all government, aided, and private schools for kids in Classes 1–8 from December 18 to December 20, 2025, due to a severe cold wave and thick fog in the Bareilly area. 
 
Bihar
 
Dense fog in Bihar has affected school activities and decreased visibility. Primary school lessons have been suspended in a number of areas, and school schedules have been delayed in others. To protect students, these choices are being made at the district level. For updates, parents are urged to contact their individual schools.
 
Southern States 
 
As of December 23, schools in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are operating normally, in contrast to the northern regions. There have been no notable weather-related interruptions in these states, and students are anticipated to attend classes on time.
 
Eastern States
 
Schools in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and other eastern states are carrying on with their scheduled classes. However, there may be minor changes to school schedules in some cold-weather locales. There are no noteworthy reports of substantial disruptions or school closures in these areas.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBSE to introduce Orientation Programme on Hub and Spoke School Model

AI double-edged sword in education: Expert calls for ensuring data privacy

CAT result 2025 not releasing today; IIM confirms new timeline, date

ICAI CA Jan 2026: Admit cards for Foundation, Inter & Final released

Foreign varsities in India can save $113 billion in forex: Report

Topics :winter vacationsWinter in Indiaschool children

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 12:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story