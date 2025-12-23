Winter vacation 2025 Date: Students in India eagerly anticipate the much-needed winter break as December approaches. This yearly vacation offers respite from the cold weather and ongoing academic stress, while allowing students to enjoy the festivities at home.

The official winter holiday schedules for the 2025–2026 academic year have now been made public by numerous state education departments and national-level school boards.

Read on to know more about state-specific winter vacation dates, school closure and reopening timetables, and official holiday announcements for UP, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, PM Shri Schools, and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KV). As more updates become available, more states will be added.

Winter vacation 2025-2026: State-wise school holiday list

New Delhi

Delhi's and the surrounding areas' Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached the "severe plus" category. As a result, the maximum level of pollution regulation, GRAP Stage 4, has been put into place by the government.

The administration has ordered that all schools, from kindergarten through fifth grade, remain closed until further notice. Delhi's schools will take a winter break from December 23, 2025, to January 1, 2026. These dates, however, could vary based on the pollution situation and weather.

Maharashtra

The dates of winter holidays in Maharashtra differ depending on the school and board affiliation. In late December, CBSE, ICSE, and international board schools typically take a brief Christmas break. If the weather gets severe, school administrators can declare special holidays or change the schedule.

Haryana

The state government of Haryana has not yet made an official announcement on winter vacations. The winter vacations are likely to start around January 1st.

In the meantime, a number of Faridabad's private schools have already declared breaks for January 1–11. Classes now run from 9:30 am to 3:30 pm, according to the updated school schedule.

Uttar Pradesh

All schools in the state will be closed for 12 days in accordance with the UP Academic Calendar 2025–2026. Christmas, New Year's Eve, and the coldest part of winter are all part of the vacation.

However, the Uttar Pradesh government has ordered the closure of all government, aided, and private schools for kids in Classes 1–8 from December 18 to December 20, 2025, due to a severe cold wave and thick fog in the Bareilly area.

Bihar

Dense fog in Bihar has affected school activities and decreased visibility. Primary school lessons have been suspended in a number of areas, and school schedules have been delayed in others. To protect students, these choices are being made at the district level. For updates, parents are urged to contact their individual schools.

Southern States

As of December 23, schools in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh are operating normally, in contrast to the northern regions. There have been no notable weather-related interruptions in these states, and students are anticipated to attend classes on time.

Eastern States

Schools in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, and other eastern states are carrying on with their scheduled classes. However, there may be minor changes to school schedules in some cold-weather locales. There are no noteworthy reports of substantial disruptions or school closures in these areas.