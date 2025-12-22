Home / Education / News / CBSE to introduce Orientation Programme on Hub and Spoke School Model

CBSE to introduce Orientation Programme on Hub and Spoke School Model

The CBSE has announced an orientation programme on its Hub and Spoke School Model on December 26, 2025, to promote collaborative learning and effective resource sharing among affiliated schools

CBSE schools
CBSE New Announcement. (Photo: PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:23 PM IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has organised an orientation program under the Hub and Spoke School Model to promote greater resource sharing and stronger collaboration among its associated schools. 
 
The orientation will take place at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram in Jaipur on December 26, 2025, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. In order to complete registration and other pre-program procedures, participants must arrive at the location by 9:30 am.

About the Orientation Programme on the Hub and Spoke School Model

All CBSE Hub and Spoke schools are required to designate at least two delegates to attend the program, per the official notification. By enrolling ahead of time, other CBSE-affiliated schools are also welcome to take part. Before the event, verified participants will receive emails, and participation will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
 
The initiative focuses on improving school-to-school collaboration, increasing awareness of the model, and ensuring its smooth implementation in order to promote overall student wellness.

What are the goals of the CBSE Hub and Spoke School Model?

Encourage understanding of the principles and framework of the Hub and Spoke School Model.
Encourage Hub and Spoke schools to collaborate on learning and share resources.
Boost the sharing of best practices and institutional collaboration.
Boost capacity construction to ensure the model is implemented successfully.
Encourage principals and coordinators of Hub and Spoke schools to network.

Important notification from CBSE Hub and Spoke School Model

There are no fees to register. By using the registration link above, participants can sign up.
Selected participants will get confirmation emails.
Participants are responsible for covering their own travel and lodging costs (TA/DA).

CBSE schools CBSE government of India

First Published: Dec 22 2025 | 12:23 PM IST

