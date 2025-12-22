CBSE to introduce Orientation Programme on Hub and Spoke School Model

The orientation will take place at Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan Vidyashram in Jaipur on December 26, 2025, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm. In order to complete registration and other pre-program procedures, participants must arrive at the location by 9:30 am.

The initiative focuses on improving school-to-school collaboration, increasing awareness of the model, and ensuring its smooth implementation in order to promote overall student wellness.

What are the goals of the CBSE Hub and Spoke School Model?

• Encourage understanding of the principles and framework of the Hub and Spoke School Model.

• Encourage Hub and Spoke schools to collaborate on learning and share resources.

• Boost the sharing of best practices and institutional collaboration.

• Boost capacity construction to ensure the model is implemented successfully.

• Encourage principals and coordinators of Hub and Spoke schools to network.

Important notification from CBSE Hub and Spoke School Model

• There are no fees to register. By using the registration link above, participants can sign up.