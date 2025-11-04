School Holiday Tomorrow: Due to the combination of two big religious holidays, Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav or Gurpurab, which is a national holiday, many Indian schools will observe a holiday tomorrow on November 5, 2025.

Both occasions hold deep cultural and spiritual significance, particularly in northern states and major urban centres, where the dual celebration is expected to bring a festive pause to regular school schedules.

Guru Nanak jayanti 2025: School holiday on 5 November 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Guru Purab or Prakash Utsav, is celebrated on this day, which the central government has designated as a 'gazetted' holiday. The majority of schools in large cities and across North India will be closed.