Home / Education / News / November holidays 2025: Are schools closed on Guru Nanak jayanti? Know more

November holidays 2025: Are schools closed on Guru Nanak jayanti? Know more

On Nov 5, 2025, many schools in India, especially in North India will observe national holiday for Guru Nanak Jayanti (Prakash Utsav/Gurpurab) and Kartik Purnima, know more state-wise

Guru Nanak Jayanti
School holiday Tomorrow, 5 Nov 2025: Guru Nanak Jayanti
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
School Holiday Tomorrow: Due to the combination of two big religious holidays, Kartik Purnima and Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Utsav or Gurpurab, which is a national holiday, many Indian schools will observe a holiday tomorrow on November 5, 2025. 
 
Both occasions hold deep cultural and spiritual significance, particularly in northern states and major urban centres, where the dual celebration is expected to bring a festive pause to regular school schedules.

Guru Nanak jayanti 2025: School holiday on 5 November 2025

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also called Guru Purab or Prakash Utsav, is celebrated on this day, which the central government has designated as a 'gazetted' holiday. The majority of schools in large cities and across North India will be closed. 
 
States like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and the National Capital Region that have sizable Sikh and Hindu populations will close their educational institutions on November 5th, a major religious holiday. 
 
Other states like Uttarakhand, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Maharashtra, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan are among the North Indian states and major cities that are "likely" to close schools for the day. 

States where schools that may stay open

The holiday schedule may differ and the educational institutions in states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Meghalaya, where the holiday is not the main regional celebration, may stay open. The shutdown is expected to be common in regions with huge Sikh and Hindu communities, but the holiday status may vary in other regions of the country. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SSC GD medical admit card released, CHSL city slip soon on ssc.gov.in

CBSE raises board exam fees for 2026; details for Class 10, 12 students

ICAI CA 2025: Sept foundation, inter, final result released; details inside

GATE 2026 application correction window closes today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Educational reality show to spotlight school excellence in Kerala

Topics :Guru Nanak Jayantischool childrenholiday planning

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story