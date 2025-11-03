The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced a hike in the examination fees for the 2026 board exams for classes 10 and 12. The revised fee structure, approved in June 2025, marks the first major increase since 2020.

According to CBSE, the hike aims to meet rising administrative, digital assessment, and logistical costs while improving digital services and examination operations. The updated fees will be applicable from the 2025–26 academic session.

About the CBSE new board examination fees 2026

The fees for the class 12 practicals have increased by Rs 10 each subject, and the theory exam fees have increased by Rs 20 per subject for Indian students.

For students in classes 10 and 12 taking the board examinations in February 2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) raised the examination fee by 7–10%.

Students will now pay Rs 1,600 instead of Rs 1,500 for five subjects, as they did last year. Students who choose to enrol in more than five subjects will now pay Rs 320 instead of Rs 300 for each extra subject. Additionally, the cost of the practical exam for Indian students increased from Rs 150 to Rs 160.

ALSO READ: CBSE releases 2026 Board exam schedule for Classes 10, 12: Check dates here There will also be a significant modification for examinees from overseas. They now charge Rs 11,000 instead of Rs 10,000 for five subjects. The fee was hiked from Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200 for more subjects. The practical costs for international students have increased from Rs 350 to Rs 375.

More about CBSE class 10th, 12th examinations fees 2026

Starting with the 2025–2026 session, the updated rates will be in effect. The revised fee schedule will apply to students taking the 2026 board exams. Exam fee was last updated by CBSE in 2020, according to officials. Since then, the tests have become more expensive to administer. Printing, digital assessment, administrative, and logistical costs have been rising steadily.

Better digital services and seamless operations will be supported by the fee increase. Notably, open-book testing for a few courses is anticipated to be added to the CBSE 2026 board exams. Students will be permitted to check their textbooks during tests in specific courses as part of a trial project in schools.