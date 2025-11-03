Today, November 3, 2025, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the results of the final, intermediate, and foundation exams for the September 2025 session of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) program. Candidates who took the exam can view their results on the official ICAI websites, icaiexam.icai.org and icai.nic.in.

They will need their roll number and registration number to log in in order to view the scorecards. The CA Final and Intermediate exams were conducted from September 12 to September 26, 2025, across several centres in India and abroad, while the Foundation exam occurred on September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025.

ICAI CA 2025: Result Date and time • CA ‘Final and Intermediate’ results date- November 3, 2025 • CA Final and Intermediate results time- Around 2:00 pm • CA ‘Foundation’ results date- November 3, 2025 • CA ‘Foundation’ results time- Around 5:00 pm. ICAI CA September 2025 Results: How to check and download? 1. Go to the official website at icai.nic.in. 2. Press on the link to check the CA September 2025 results, available on the home page. 3. Fill in your credentials to log in and submit. 4. View the result showcased on the screen. 5. Download the result and keep a printout for later reference.

ICAI CA September 2025 Result: What is the CA Foundation passing criteria? Candidates will be deemed qualified for the CA Foundation exams if they receive 40 marks in each subject and 50% overall. Candidates who receive more than 70% marks in the CA Foundation September 2025 exam will also be eligible to receive the qualifying status of "pass with distinction" from ICAI. In order to maintain a record for academic criteria and verification, candidates are encouraged to download their scorecards as soon as the announcement is made. For thousands of prospective chartered accountants in India and elsewhere, the September 2025 results signify yet another significant milestone. Later in the day, ICAI is anticipated to provide the merit list and total pass rates.