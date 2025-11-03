Home / Education / News / GATE 2026 application correction window closes today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GATE 2026 application correction window closes today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

The IIT, Guwahati, will close the GATE 2026 application form correction window today, Nov 3. Candidates can change their name, category, or exam details at gate2026.iitg.ac.in.in the GOAPS portal

Today, November 3, 2025, the GATE 2026 application correction window will be closed by the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati. Applicants can go to the official website to make any necessary changes after submitting their applications for the GATE 2026 tests.
 
Before the final submission, candidates must ensure that they make the necessary adjustments in the fields that are available for editing and save them. 
 
The official website, gate2026-iitg-ac-in, has the login link for the CAT 2026 application rectification. Candidates can also use the direct URL provided here to edit their completed GATE 2026 application.

GATE 2026: Important dates

Last date to apply- October 13, 2025
GATE exams 2026: February 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2026
GATE exam results- March 19, 2026 
Validation of the GATE scorecard- 3 years from the date of the result declaration.

How to change the GATE 2026 application form?

Step 1: Visit the official GATE 2026 website at gate2026-iitg-ac-in.
Step 2: Press on the GATE 2026 application link.
Step 3: Log in using your credentials.
Step 4: Make the essential corrections and make the payment of the applicable fee. 
Step 5: Check and submit the updated form.  

GATE 2026 Application: Details to be 'edited'

Candidates can update the following information on their form during the IIT Guwahati GATE 2026 correction window:
 
Name
Date of birth
Personal details
Paper choice (primary)
Exam city choices
Educational qualification details. 

GATE 2026 correction window: Changes fees

Candidates must pay a fee to make specific changes to their registration form. It costs nothing to change the parents, college, or qualifying degree details. Candidates can view and modify their submitted forms by logging in with their enrollment ID and password. 
 
For most changes, there will be a 500 rupee correction cost; however, candidates who change their gender from female to any other or from SC or ST to any other category would have to pay 1,500 rupees.

Important documents required for the GATE 2026 form correction process

The name change document, which must be uploaded in PDF format and range in size from 10 kb to 600 kb, is required of students who wish to alter their name. Candidates who wish to alter their birthdate, however, must submit their 10th-grade transcript in PDF format, with a file size of 10–600 KB. 
 
It is recommended that candidates carefully read the instructions and preserve the payment receipt for future use. Stay persistent with GATE 2026 preparations and submit as soon as you can.
 

 

First Published: Nov 03 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

