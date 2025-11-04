Home / Education / News / SSC GD medical admit card released, CHSL city slip soon on ssc.gov.in

SSC GD medical admit card released, CHSL city slip soon on ssc.gov.in

The SSC GD Medical admit card 2025 is out, and exam dates have been declared. Also, the SSC will soon release the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination exam city slip

SSC GD Medical admit card 2025
SSC GD Medical admit card 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The SSC GD admit card 2025 has been released at rect.crpf.gov.in. 53,690 positions in the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB will be filled by this recruitment drive. 
 
Out of 1,26,736 PET/PST qualifiers, 95,264 candidates (86,085 males and 9,179 females) have been provisionally shortlisted for DME/DV based on merit. 
 
In addition, the city slip for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination will soon be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on ssc.gov.in, the official website. The link has not yet been activated, even though the city slip was originally scheduled to be published on November 3.

SSC GD 2025: Important dates

PET/PST Dates: August 20 – September 12, 2025
Medical Exam Dates: November 12 – December 9, 2025
Admit Card Released: November 3, 2025
CRPF medical tests- November 12 to December 4, 2025
Training (CISF): January 12 – January 26, 2026. 

How to download the SSC GD Medical Test Admit Card 2025?

Visit the official website at https://rect.crpf.gov.in.
On the homepage, search for the "E-Admit Card" or "Recruitment/Latest Updates" section and press on the link for "E-Admit Card for DV/DME of CT/GD". 
A new login page will be displayed. Fill in your required credentials, like your registration number or roll number and date of birth, or password.
Enter the "Submit" or "Login" button. Your SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2025 will be showcased on the screen.
Download the admit card and take a printout for the later medical test centre and verification.

SSC CHSL Exam City Slips 2025: How to check, once out?

Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
On the homepage, candidates must go to the login tab.
In the next step, search for the exam city slip link and fill in your details to log in
The exam city slip will be showcased on screen
Visit the same and download it for future reference. 

SSC GD Medical Exam 2025: Required documents

Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate
Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC)
Valid NCC Certificate
Certificate from candidates who want to avail height/ chest relaxation
Certificate for serving defence personnel
Undertaking from Ex-Servicemen candidates
Caste Certificate
Certificate from the District Collector/ District Magistrate for dependent applicants of riot victims
Nativity/ Identity Certificate by a West Pakistani Refugee.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBSE raises board exam fees for 2026; details for Class 10, 12 students

ICAI CA 2025: Sept foundation, inter, final result released; details inside

GATE 2026 application correction window closes today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

Educational reality show to spotlight school excellence in Kerala

CBSE releases 2026 Board exam schedule for Classes 10, 12: Check dates here

Topics :SSC examAdmit CardSSC CGL

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story