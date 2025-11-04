SSC GD medical admit card released, CHSL city slip soon on ssc.gov.in

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
The SSC GD admit card 2025 has been released at rect.crpf.gov.in. 53,690 positions in the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB will be filled by this recruitment drive.
Out of 1,26,736 PET/PST qualifiers, 95,264 candidates (86,085 males and 9,179 females) have been provisionally shortlisted for DME/DV based on merit.
In addition, the city slip for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination will soon be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on ssc.gov.in, the official website. The link has not yet been activated, even though the city slip was originally scheduled to be published on November 3.
SSC GD 2025: Important dates
•PET/PST Dates: August 20 – September 12, 2025
•Medical Exam Dates: November 12 – December 9, 2025
•Admit Card Released: November 3, 2025
•CRPF medical tests- November 12 to December 4, 2025