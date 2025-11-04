SSC GD medical admit card released, CHSL city slip soon on ssc.gov.in

The SSC GD admit card 2025 has been released at rect.crpf.gov.in. 53,690 positions in the BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, AR, SSF, and NCB will be filled by this recruitment drive.

Out of 1,26,736 PET/PST qualifiers, 95,264 candidates (86,085 males and 9,179 females) have been provisionally shortlisted for DME/DV based on merit.

In addition, the city slip for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination will soon be released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), on ssc.gov.in, the official website. The link has not yet been activated, even though the city slip was originally scheduled to be published on November 3.

SSC GD 2025: Important dates

• PET/PST Dates: August 20 – September 12, 2025

• Medical Exam Dates: November 12 – December 9, 2025

• Admit Card Released: November 3, 2025

• CRPF medical tests- November 12 to December 4, 2025

Training (CISF): January 12 – January 26, 2026. ALSO READ: GATE 2026 application correction window closes today at gate2026.iitg.ac.in Training (CISF): January 12 – January 26, 2026.

How to download the SSC GD Medical Test Admit Card 2025?

• Visit the official website at https://rect.crpf.gov.in.

• On the homepage, search for the "E-Admit Card" or "Recruitment/Latest Updates" section and press on the link for "E-Admit Card for DV/DME of CT/GD".

• A new login page will be displayed. Fill in your required credentials, like your registration number or roll number and date of birth, or password.

• Enter the "Submit" or "Login" button. Your SSC GD Medical Admit Card 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

• Download the admit card and take a printout for the later medical test centre and verification.

SSC CHSL Exam City Slips 2025: How to check, once out?

• Go to the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

• On the homepage, candidates must go to the login tab.

• In the next step, search for the exam city slip link and fill in your details to log in

• The exam city slip will be showcased on screen

Visit the same and download it for future reference. ALSO READ: CBSE raises board exam fees for 2026; details for Class 10, 12 students Visit the same and download it for future reference.

SSC GD Medical Exam 2025: Required documents

• Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate

• Domicile Certificate/ Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC)

• Valid NCC Certificate

• Certificate from candidates who want to avail height/ chest relaxation

• Certificate for serving defence personnel

• Undertaking from Ex-Servicemen candidates

• Caste Certificate

• Certificate from the District Collector/ District Magistrate for dependent applicants of riot victims

• Nativity/ Identity Certificate by a West Pakistani Refugee.