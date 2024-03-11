Home / Education / News / NTA extends NEET UG 2024 registration date, here's all you need to know

NTA extends NEET UG 2024 registration date, here's all you need to know

The last date to apply for NEET UG 2024 registration has been extended. The last date for receiving the fee is March 16 until 11.50 pm

NEET UG 2024 registration date has been extended
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 2:44 PM IST
The registration window for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET (UG) 2024 examination has been extended by the National Testing Agency on Monday. The date has been extended to March 16 and candidates who want to apply for the examination can do it online through NEET's official website, i.e., neet.nta.nic.in.

The online registration for NEET (UG) 2024 was initiated on February 9, 2024. During that time, the testing agency has received representations from stakeholders regarding the changes in NEET (UG) - 2024 and the extension of the registration window.

The examination will be held in an offline mode in 15 cities on May 5 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. The last date for receiving fees online is March 16 until 11.50 pm. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA's official website to get the latest updates.

If candidates face any difficulty in the process, they may contact 011-40759000. Candidates are advised to visit the NTA official website, www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates.

How to apply for the NEET UG 2024 applications?
Here are the simple steps to apply for the NEET UG 2024 applications:
  • First, visit the NTA NEET's official website, neet.nta.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the NEET UG Exam 2024 registration link.
  • Enter your details and register yourself.
  • Once you are done with all these things, log in to the account.
  • Fill out the application form and pay the fees.
  • After filling out the form, click on submit.
  • You can also download the details for future purposes. 

What is the fee structure?

The application fee for the General/NRI category is Rs 1700 for NEET UG.
However, the fee for the General-EWS/OBC-NCL category is Rs 1600.
The fee for SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender is Rs 1000.

The examination took place in 554 centres across the country. Candidates can give examinations in 13 languages which include English, Hindi, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, Tamil, Assamese, Marathi, Odia, Telugu, Tamil, and Urdu.

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 2:44 PM IST

