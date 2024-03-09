CAPFIMS signs MoU with Aiims to run it as campus, MHA will provide funding

The Central Armed Police Forces Institute of Medical Sciences (CAPFIMS) on Saturday signed an MoU with the Aiims to run CAPFIMS as a campus of the Aiims here.

The funds for procurement of medical equipment and furniture and the recurring cost towards operations and maintenance of the campus shall be provided to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Aiims) by the Ministry of Home Affairs, an official statement said.

Further, a part of the hospital beds in the campus shall be earmarked for providing healthcare services to all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) beneficiaries.

The Union Cabinet has approved budgetary support of Rs 2,207.50 crore in the 15th Finance Commission cycle to run the CAPFIMS as a campus of Aiims, New Delhi.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, enhancing healthcare infrastructure in the country and providing world class health facilities to the people is one of the priorities of the government of India, the statement said.

The MHA, under the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has envisioned the CAPFIMS to provide world class health care services to all CAPFs employees, their dependents, pensioners, CGHS beneficiaries, AB-PMJAY beneficiaries and the general public.

A Memorandum of Association (MoA) was signed in New Delhi on Friday between the CAPFIMS and the Aiims, New Delhi to run CAPFIMS as a campus of the Aiims, New Delhi, the statement said.

The CAPFIMS is a state-of-the-art medical institute with a 970-bedded referral and research hospital with 500-bedded general hospital, 300-bedded super-specialty hospital and 170 ICU/ critical care beds.

It has been established at a cost of around Rs 2,091 crore. It is also having a Medical College (100 seats), a College of Nursing (60 seats), and a School of Paramedics (300 seats) in Maidangarhi, South Delhi, which shall also provide Post Graduate/PG Diploma Courses (60 Seats) and Post-Doctoral Courses (DM & McH- 10 Seats).

This "Aiims-CAPFIMS campus" is committed to offer super-specialty and tertiary health care facilities, including medical treatment, nursing care and paramedical training and cater to the special needs of the CAPFs beneficiaries as an integrated solution to all the tertiary health services, including Trauma Centre, Artificial Limb Centre, Mental Health Counselling Centre and Physical Rehabilitation Centre, the statement said.

The collaboration will also enhance the health care infrastructure in the country and provide an opportunity for medical graduates and specialists to serve in the medical cadre of the CAPFs.

Further, this will also create a huge potential for employment as 4,354 posts shall be created for operationalisation of the 'Aiims-CAPFIMS campus', it said.