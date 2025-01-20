Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Registrations begin at official website

Applications for Sub-Inspectors and related roles are now being accepted by the Odisha Police Recruitment Board, from today, January 20, 2025. Interested people may apply online at odishapolice.gov.in for the 933 positions.

Of these, the Odisha Home Department has 609 openings for Sub-Inspector of Police, 253 for Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed), 47 for Station Officer (Fire Service), and 24 for Assistant Jailor. Applications must be submitted by 10:00 PM on February 10, 2025. Late applications will not be allowed, candidates are urged to apply as soon as possible.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Steps to apply

• Visit the official website at odishapolice.gov.in.

• Press on the link titled "Recruitment for S.I. of Police & equivalent rank (CPSE-2024)" on the homepage.

• Register yourself and log in to your account.

• Enter the application form with the needed details.

• Upload the essential documents.

• Send the form and save or print a copy for future use.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

• As on January 1, 2024, candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 25. The upper age limit is relaxed by five years for applicants who are women, SC, ST, and SEBC. Depending on their total period of service, ex-servicemen are eligible to receive age relaxation. The most beneficial option will be applied if an applicant qualifies for age relaxation under several categories.

• These positions are not open to people with disabled people. Nonetheless, applications for the sub-inspector and assistant jailor posts are open to women and transgender people.

• Candidates must fulfill the Odia language requirement by passing the Odia test at the ME school standard held by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha, passing the ME school or higher examination with Odia as a subject, or finishing the HSC or an equivalent exam with Odia as the medium for non-language subjects.

Odisha Police SI Recruitment 2025: Selection Process

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST) and an OMR-based written test make up the hiring process.