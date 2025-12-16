Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026 sees massive response with 36 lakh registrations

PPC 2026: With exams looming large, lakhs of students across the country are gearing up for a rare classroom moment with the Prime Minister. More than 36 lakh students have already registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, the annual interactive programme where With exams looming large, lakhs of students across the country are gearing up for a rare classroom moment with the Prime Minister. More than 36 lakh students have already registered for Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, the annual interactive programme where PM Narendra Modi engages directly with young minds on managing exam stress and approaching studies with confidence, clarity and a positive outlook.

The conversation also involves parents and teachers, with an emphasis on how they may help students emotionally during the pivotal board examination period in 2026.

Steps to apply for the Pariksha Pe Charcha Registration 2026

• Go to the official website at innovateindia1.mygov.in

• Fill in your registration information to log in

• The certificate download option will be available after logging in

• Enter any necessary information and submit

• The certificate will display on the screen

• Save and download it

• Print the certificate for later use.

PM Modi on Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

At the 9th PPC 2026 , Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage with parents, educators, and students. The program's precise date has not yet been disclosed. The prime minister will address questions from students about exam stress and other topics at the event. The event may include a few questions.

Pariksha Pe Charcha seeks to lessen exam anxiety, support efficient study methods, and promote a well-rounded attitude to learning and personal growth. Participants in this program have the chance to ask questions, which the prime minister answers.

More about Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026

In February 2018, the prime minister's interactive event with school and college students took place for the first time at Talkatora Stadium. The prime minister's special interactive session with parents, teachers, and students is set for January 2026.

The Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) competition will be used by the government to choose participants for the PPC 2026. Registrations are currently underway for the ninth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) 2026, with participation numbers already crossing 36.25 lakh. The registrations include about 33.24 lakh students, 2.64 lakh teachers and 36,821 parents. The Prime Minister’s distinctive interactive session with students, teachers and parents is scheduled to be held in January 2026.