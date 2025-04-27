New NCERT textbooks: Mughals, Delhi Sultanate dropped; Maha Kumbh added

All references to Mughals and Delhi Sultanate have been dropped from class 7 NCERT textbooks, while chapter on Indian dynasties, 'sacred geography,' references to Maha Kumbh, and government initiatives like Make in India and Beti Bachao, Beti padhao are among the new additions.

The new textbooks released this week have been designed in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023, which emphasise incorporating Indian traditions, philosophies, knowledge systems, and local context into school education.

When contacted, NCERT officials said these are only first part of the book and second part is expected in coming months. They, however, did not comment on whether the dropped portions will be retained in the second part of the book.

While NCERT had previously trimmed sections on the Mughals and Delhi Sultanate including detailed account of dynasties like Tughlaqs, Khaljis, Mamluks, and Lodis and a two-page table on Mughal emperors' achievements as part of its syllabus rationalisation during the COVID-19 pandemic in 202223, the new textbook has now removed all references to them.

The book now has all new chapters with no mention of Mughals and Delhi Sultanate throughout.

The Social Science textbook "Exploring Society: India and Beyond" has new chapters on ancient Indian dynasties like the Magadha, Mauryas, Shungas, and Satavahanas with a focus on "Indian ethos."

Another new edition in the book is a chapter called "How the Land Becomes Sacred" that focuses on places considered sacred and pilgrimages across India and outside for religions like Islam, Christianity, Judaism, and Zoroastrianism, Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism.

The chapter introduces concepts like "sacred geography" detailing networks of such places as 12 jyotirlingas, the char dham yatra, and the "Shakti pithas." The chapter also details such places as river confluences, mountains, and forests, which are revered.

The text includes a quote from Jawaharlal Nehru, who described India as a land of pilgrimages from the icy peaks of Badrinath and Amarnath to the southern tip at Kanyakumari.

The textbook claims that while the varna-jati system initially provided societal stability, it later became rigid, particularly under British rule, leading to inequalities.

The Maha Kumbh mela held in Prayagraj earlier this year also finds mention in the book and states that how around 660 million people participated in it. There is no mention of the stampede in which 30 pilgrims died and several injured.

References to government initiatives like Make in India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and the Atal Tunnel, have been included in the new textbook.

The book also has a chapter on the Constitution of India, which mentions that there was a time when people were not allowed to fly the national flag at their homes.

"This changed in 2004 when a citizen felt it was his right to express pride in his country and challenged the rule in court. The Supreme Court agreed, saying that flying the flag is part of the Fundamental Right to Freedom of Expression. We can now fly the tricolour with pride, keeping in mind that it should never be dishonoured," the chapter read.

In English textbook "Poorvi," out of 15 stories, poems, and narrative pieces, nine are by Indian writers or feature content and characters that are Indian, including works by Rabindranath Tagore, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Ruskin Bond.

The earlier textbook called "Honeycomb" had 17 stories, poems, and other writings, including four by Indian writers.

The revamp of NCERT textbooks has been met with criticism from opposition parties which equate the revamp with "saffronisation."

NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani had in an interview to PTI last year claimed, "teaching about riots can make young children negative citizens.