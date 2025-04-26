NTA launches platform for candidates to report suspicious claims on NEET-UG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the launch of a dedicated platform to report suspicious claims regarding the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG), which serves as an entrance exam for admission into medical colleges.

Seen as a precautionary measure, the platform launch comes after several irregularities such as cheating, impersonation and paper leak were alleged in last year’s exam.

According to officials, the agency has also advised candidates not to be misled by elements who indulge in malpractice and try to deceive candidates with false claims.

Around 2.3 million candidates have registered for this year’s NEET-UG exam, a dip from 2.4 million registered candidates in 2024.

The NTA added that reporting of suspicious claims on the platform would be allowed till 5:00 pm on May 4, 2025, which is also the scheduled date for the exam.

As part of the platform, candidates would be able to report any suspicious activities falling in the three categories. These include unauthorised websites or social media accounts claiming access to NEET question papers, individuals claiming access to exam content and impersonators posing as NTA or government officials.

Commenting on the same, NTA Director General Pradeep Singh Kharola said the reporting form has been kept simple and allows users to describe what they observed, where and when it occurred and upload supporting files.

“The initiative aligns with the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 which aims to eliminate unfair practices in public examinations and protect the future of aspirants,” he added.

The act was operationalised by the Centre after several complaints of irregularities in conduct of the NEET-UG exam last year.

The act aims to curb malpractices in competitive exams, entailing provisions for a maximum jail term of ten years and a fine of up to Rs 1 crore for offenders.