Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: 100 timeless quotes to inspire students

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025 marks the 164th birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest thinkers, poets, and philosophers—Rabindranath Tagore. Celebrated every year on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh (which usually falls in April or May), this day honours his remarkable legacy in literature, music, art, and education.

Tagore, who was born in 1861, was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1913 for his book Gitanjali. He also composed India’s national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana”, and Bangladesh’s anthem, “Amar Shonar Bangla”.

ALSO READ: Bank Holidays 2025: Are banks open or closed today on May 9? Know more More than just a poet, Tagore was a visionary educator and reformer who believed that true learning happens when it is rooted in freedom, creativity, and nature. He founded Visva-Bharati University in Santiniketan, West Bengal, to promote holistic education.

Even today, his poems, short stories, songs, and ideas continue to inspire students to dream big, think deeply, and live wisely.

Rabindranath Tagore Jayanti 2025: Top 100 quotes to inspire students

“The highest education is that which does not merely give us information but makes our life in harmony with all existence.”

“Don’t limit a child to your own learning, for he was born in another time.”

“A mind all logic is like a knife all blade—it makes the hand bleed that uses it.”

“The object of education is to give man the unity of truth.”

“Education means enabling the mind to find out that ultimate truth.”

“We live in the world when we love it.”

“The real purpose of education is not to fill your head with facts, but to light a fire of curiosity.”

“True education must correspond to the surrounding circumstances or it is not a healthy growth.”

“Education is not a matter of collecting information, but of developing the power of the mind.”

“Teaching should be such that what is offered is perceived as a valuable gift and not as a hard duty.”

“Reach high, for stars lie hidden in you. Dream deep, for every dream precedes the goal.”

“Let your life lightly dance on the edges of Time like dew on the tip of a leaf.”

“If you cry because the sun has gone out of your life, your tears will prevent you from seeing the stars.”

“The butterfly counts not months but moments, and has time enough.”

“Everything comes to us that belongs to us if we create the capacity to receive it.”

“The flower which is single need not envy the thorns that are numerous.”

“Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark.”

“Don’t be afraid of the darkness, for the stars are shining only because of it.”

“What is Art? It is the response of man’s creative soul to the call of the Real.”

“Let us not pray to be sheltered from dangers but to be fearless when facing them.”

“You can't cross the sea merely by standing and staring at the water.”

“Go not to the temple to ask for forgiveness for your sins, but to forgive others.”

“The burden of self is lightened when I laugh at myself.”