Kerala Class 10th result 2025: The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) is set to release the SSLC Class 10 results 2025 on Friday, May 9, General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced.

The board will release the results through the official website, keralaresults.nic.in, after students enter their login credentials.

This year, a total of 4,27,021 students appeared for the SSLC examination held between March 3 and March 26, 2025. Out of all the students, 1,42,298 candidates come from government schools, 2,55,092 from government-aided schools, and 29,631 from unaided institutions.

Apart from this, the board also conducted examinations at nine centres in Lakshadweep and seven centres in Gulf countries, where 447 and 682 students participated, respectively.

Kerala SSLC 10th results 2025 date, time

How to check and download Kerala Class 10 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Kerala Class 10 results 2025:

Visit the official websites, keralaresults.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the ‘SSLC Examination Results 2025’ (to be activated on May 9).

Enter your login credentials, registration number and date of birth.

Click on submit to check your result.

Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

How to check Kerala SSLC 10 results 2025 via SMS?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Kerala Class 10 results 2025 via SMS:

Open the messaging app on your mobile phone.

Type 'KERALA10<space>REGISTRATION NUMBER'

For example: KERALA10 123456

Send this message to the number 56263.

Results will be delivered to you directly through a text message.

Kerala SSLC 10th results 2025: Previous years' results

The board SSLC results were released on May 8, last year, and the pass percentage of 99.69% was registered.

