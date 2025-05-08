The 2025 Class 12 results have been released by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE). The official websites at tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. A total pass percentage of 95.03 per cent of students cleared the Tamil Nadu Class 12 exam in 2025.

All three major streams, science, commerce, and the arts, were covered in the Tamil Nadu Class 12th Board Examination, which was held from March 3, 2025, to March 25, 2025.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan REET 2025 More than 8.2 lakh students took the Tamil Nadu 12th board exam in 2025 this year. The website has now announced the results, and students may view their scorecards, total passing percentage, list of toppers, and more. 95.03% is the overall passing percentage for Class 12 students. Girls outperformed boys, recording a passing percentage of 96.70% compared to boys' 93.16 per cent.

TN 12th Result 2025: How to check results online?

• Open any web browser and go to the official website.

• Press on the active link that says "Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result"

Also Read

• A new page will be displayed on your screen

• Fill in your roll number and date of birth (in DD/MM/YYYY format)

• Review the filled details for accuracy

• Press the "Submit" button

Your Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen. ALSO READ: GSEB SSC Class 10 Result 2025 out on official website; 83.08% students pass Your Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

Tamil Nadu Class 12 Result 2025: Steps to check via SMS

• Type the message in the format: TNHSC<space>Registration Number

• Send it to 09282232585 or any number officially provided by DGE Tamil Nadu

• You will receive your subject-wise marks and result status via SMS reply on the same number.

TN 12th Result 2025: Details mentioned on the marksheet

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu HSC +2 Class 12 results 2025 released today at tnresults.nic.in All of the information listed on the scorecards must be confirmed by the students. They must get in touch with the appropriate school officials right away if there is any discrepancy. Basic information, including the student's name, birthdate, father's name, and subject-specific grades, will be included in the result.

TN 12th Result 2025: Insights

Out of 7,513 schools that had taken part in the Tamil Nadu HSE +2 board exams, 2,638 schools have received an excellent 100% passing percentage.

• Govt schools – 91.94%

• Govt-aided schools – 95.71%

• Passing percentage of boys: 93.16 per cent

• Passing percentage of girls: 96.70 per cent.

• Private schools – 98.88%.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2025: Ariyalur District topped

ALSO READ: WB HS Toppers List 2025 | CGBSE Board toppers list | Karnataka SSLC 10th results 2025 toppers' list, With an outstanding pass percentage of 98.8%, the Ariyalur district has emerged as the best performer in this year's Tamil Nadu HSE +2 results. This remarkable accomplishment underscores the district's dedication to high standards of education and is a testament to the hard work of both teachers and students.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2025: Overall status

• The overall pass percentage- 95.03%

• Girls' pass percentage - 96.70

• Boys' pass percentage - 93.16.

Tamil Nadu 12th result 2025: Subject-wise

• Zoology: 99.51%

• Commerce: 98.36%

• Accountancy: 97.3%

• Economics: 98.17%

• Computer Science: 99.73%

• Computer applications: 99.78%.