CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: Result to be announced soon

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result 2025 Date, Time: In the upcoming days, the Central Board of Secondary Education ( In the upcoming days, the Central Board of Secondary Education ( CBSE ) is anticipated to release the results of the Class 10 and 12 board exams for more than 42 lakh students. Although the precise date of the results has not yet been announced.

However, the past trends indicate that it will probably be released around the middle of May. Exams were conducted this year between February 15 and April 4. Once announced, students can access their results on the CBSE's official websites, as well as on DigiLocker and the UMANG app. CBSE Board Result 2025: Date and Time? Result date- Not officially confirmed yet Result time- Not officially confirmed yet

CBSE Board Result 2025: Official Websites

• cbse.gov.in

• cbseresults.nic.in

• results.digilocker.gov.in

• umang.gov.in

Also Read

results.cbse.nic.in. ALSO READ: Rajasthan REET 2025 results.cbse.nic.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: Steps to check

• Visit the CBSE official results portal at results.cbse.nic.in

• Choose the link that says, "CBSE 10th Result 2025" or "CBSE 12th Result 2025."

• Fill in your roll number, date of birth, and the security code displayed on the screen.

• Submit the details to check your result.

• Download and save your result, and print it for later reference.

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2025: What’s new this year?

For the first time, CBSE has made it possible for students to activate their Digilocker accounts using a six-digit "access code." Students can view their Digital Academic Documents under the "Issued Documents" section once their Digilocker accounts have been activated. Schools will have access to the student-specific "Access Code" file in their Digilocker accounts, which they may use to download and distribute the code to specific students.

ALSO READ: CBSE launches 6-digit DigiLocker access code for Class 10, 12 students To handle student grievances regarding this year's Class 10 and 12 results, CBSE has also updated the process. According to the most recent guidelines, before requesting a mark verification or re-evaluation, students must first seek a photocopy of their evaluated answer book. This is a change from the previous procedure, in which students applied for mark verification first, then got the answer sheet, and then asked to be re-evaluated.

CBSE Results 2025: Passing marks

To pass, CBSE students need to receive at least 33% in each subject. Where appropriate, this incorporates both theoretical and practical elements. For students to be considered successful in areas that contain practical exams, they must receive at least 33% in both theoretical and practical.

Furthermore, students must receive an aggregate grade of 33% in all subjects. A student may be deemed to have failed a subject if they are unable to fulfil the minimum requirements in any one of the various components.

CBSE Class 10th 12th Result Date 2025: Fake news alert

A letter was being circulated online giving out fake information about the board results.

CBSE has cleared the confusion in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “This letter is FAKE. It has not been issued by CBSE. No official announcement has been made regarding the declaration of Class X/XII 2025 results.”