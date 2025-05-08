Rajasthan REET level 1 and 2 results 2025 releasing today at reet2024.co.in

REET 2025 results: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will release the Rajasthan Teacher Eligibility Test (REET) 2025 exam results today, May 08, at 3.15 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the REET examination can check and download the results from the official websites – reet2024.co.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

REET results 2025: Time

The REET results 2025 will be released at 3.15 pm.

REET results 2025: Exam details of levels 1 and 2

The board will release the REET results for Level 1 & 2 from the official website along with the scorecard and final Answer Key download link.

Level I exam is for classes 1st to 5th (Primary teachers), and

Level II exam is for classes 6th to 8th (Upper Primary Teachers).

REET results 2025: Exam details

The REET exams 2025 were conducted from February 27 and 28, 2025, across the state. A total of 13,77,256 candidates (4,06,953 candidates of level-1 and 9,70,303 candidates of level-2) appeared in the REET exam this year.

How to check and download REET exam results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the REET exam results 2025:

Also Read

Visit the official website reet2024.co.in.

On the home page, check for the results section.

Thereafter, click on the REET results 2024 link.

Candidates need to enter their login credentials, roll number and date of birth.

Now, click on the Submit button and see the result on the screen.

Candidates can download and print a copy for future reference.

REET results 2025: Why is REET important?

ALSO READ | CTET Exam Date 2025: When will it be held? Eligibility and how to apply The REET certificate is important for candidates to appear in the Rajasthan government-approved teacher recruitment examinations. Candidates can apply for a teacher’s post after getting the certificate.

REET results 2025: Official websites

Here are the official websites to check REET results:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and

reet2024.co.in.

Rajasthan REET results 2025: What are the passing marks?

OBC, MBC, EWS: 55% (82.5 marks out of 150)

SC/ST: 50% (75 marks out of 150)

PwD and ex-servicemen: Separate cutoffs have been fixed

REET results 2025: Validity

The REET certificate remains valid for three years.

REET results 2025: Next steps after results declaration

Once the results are out, the Rajasthan board will begin the post-result process for qualified candidates, such as document verification, counselling, and appointment procedures.

The board will release an official notification guiding all the passing candidates about the next phases. All the candidates are advised to stay updated through the REET’s official website for timely notification about each selection process.