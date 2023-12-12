RBI Assistant Prelims Result 2023: When, where, and how to check result

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
How to check RBI Prelims result 2023? Here are the steps to check prelims result 2023:
- Firstly, visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.
- Look for the vacancy option and then check for the result section.
- Open the result link of the exam.
- Enter the asked details and log in.
- Check and download your result for future reference.
What are the details mentioned in the RBI assistant result?
- Name of Candidate
- Father Name
- Category
- Marks scored in Each Subject
- Total Marks Scored
- Qualification Status