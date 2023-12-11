IIT-Kanpur sees 891 offers; Microsoft, RIL, Goldman among top recruiters

Students at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Kanpur have 891 job offers from leading global and Indian corporates in the current placement cycle.

The recruiters span different sectors including consultancy, information technology (IT), software, infrastructure, electronics, and manufacturing among others.

While 21 students received international job offers, industry leaders viz. Microsoft, Fujitsu, Samsung, Reliance, Goldman Sachs, McKinsey, Texas Instruments, Qualcomm, Deutsche Bank, Tata Projects, ICICI Bank, EXL, NPCL, Intel, and TSMC emerged as top recruiters.

In the 8-day placement season, 891 full-time offers, including pre-placement offers (PPOs), were extended to 818 students.

Professor Raju Kumar Gupta, Chairperson, Students’ Placement Office, IIT-Kanpur acknowledged the companies for supporting and contributing to the future of students.

Last year, the placements were conducted in December after a gap of two years via hybrid mode. Back then, the batch of 1,128 students accepted job offers including 208 PPOs. The job offers included 74 international offers, indicating a jump of 57 per cent compared to the previous year.

IIT-Kanpur was established in 1959 and declared an Institute of National Importance by the Government of India. IIT-Kanpur is known for the standard of its education in science and engineering and seminal R&D contributions.