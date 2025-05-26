Home / Education / News / RRB NTPC exam 2025: Revised dates announced, admit cards on June 1 and more

RRB NTPC exam 2025: Revised dates announced, admit cards on June 1 and more

The RRB has officially revised the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 timetable recruitment. The Stage 1 is now set to occur from June 5 to June 24, 2025, across various shifts nationwide

RRB NTPC exam 2025
RRB NTPC exam 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 recruitment timetable has been formally updated by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The new date for the Stage 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) is June 5–24, 2025, with several shifts across the country. 
 
According to the recent notification, the RRB NTPC admit card will be declared on June 1, 2025, that is, four days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates will be able to download their exam city information, admit card, e-call letter and travel authority (if applicable) from the official website of the respective regional RRB by filling the user ID, password and captcha code.

RRB NTPC exam 2025: Revised Dates

Revised exam date- June 5, 2025
Revised exam conclusion- June 24, 2025. 

RRB NTPC exam 2025: Official statement 

The official notification says, "The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation link."  Once the admit card is declared, candidates can download it by going to the official website.

RRB NTPC 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download?

Step 1 – Go to the RRB website of your preferred region

Also Read

RRB ALP recruitment 2025: Application date extended. All you need to know

RRB Group D 2025: Registration deadline for 32,438 vacancies extended

RRB NTPC exam for 11,558 posts: When and where to check the full timetable

RRB Group D 2025 Recruitment: Board increases age criteria, vacancies

RPF constable recruitment: Application status released on official website

 
Step 2 – Press on the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage
 
Step 3 – Fill in your login credentials including application number, date of birth
 
Step 4 – The RRB NTPC admit card 2025 will showcase on the screen
 
Step 5 – Download and take a printout for later use. 

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancy Distribution

This test is intended to fill the more than 11,500 undergraduate and graduate positions that Indian Railways has available. There are 8,113 opportunities at the graduate level and 3,445 positions at the undergraduate level. 

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancies 

1. Graduate-level positions
 
    • Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions
    • Station Master: 994 positions
    • Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions
    • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions
    • Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions. 
 
2. Undergraduate-level positions
 
    • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions
    • Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions
    • Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions
    • Trains Clerk: 72 positions.

RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Exam Guidelines

    • In order to complete all pre-exam formalities without difficulty, candidates must arrive at the exam center one hour before the reporting time or the entry will be restricted. 
 
    • To prevent any confusion, candidates must have a hard copy of their admit card and valid identification on exam day. 
 
    • Personal belongings such as watches, pagers, calculators, tablets, iPads, Bluetooth devices, cell phones, or any other electronic devices are strictly forbidden in the exam hall and will result in exam cancellation.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JNU students vote for revival of PhD entrance exam in 'referendum'

Premium

Donald Trump-Harvard battle: American Dream of Indian students at risk

DU Executive Council's curriculum changes spark protest from faculty

JEE Advanced results 2025 are expected to be released soon. Details here

Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam dates 2025 out for class 10th, 12th

Topics :Indian Railways recruitmentIndian RailwaysIndian Railway

First Published: May 26 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story