RRB NTPC exam 2025: Revised dates announced, admit cards on June 1 and more

The Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 recruitment timetable has been formally updated by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). The new date for the Stage 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) is June 5–24, 2025, with several shifts across the country.

According to the recent notification, the RRB NTPC admit card will be declared on June 1, 2025, that is, four days before the commencement of the exam. Candidates will be able to download their exam city information, admit card, e-call letter and travel authority (if applicable) from the official website of the respective regional RRB by filling the user ID, password and captcha code.

RRB NTPC exam 2025: Revised Dates

Revised exam date- June 5, 2025

Revised exam conclusion- June 24, 2025.

RRB NTPC exam 2025: Official statement

The official notification says, "The link for viewing the Exam City & Date and downloading of Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the exam date on the official websites of all RRBs. Downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation link." Once the admit card is declared, candidates can download it by going to the official website.

RRB NTPC 2025 Admit Card: Steps to download?

Step 1 – Go to the RRB website of your preferred region

Step 2 – Press on the RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 link on the homepage

Step 3 – Fill in your login credentials including application number, date of birth

Step 4 – The RRB NTPC admit card 2025 will showcase on the screen

Step 5 – Download and take a printout for later use.

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancy Distribution

This test is intended to fill the more than 11,500 undergraduate and graduate positions that Indian Railways has available. There are 8,113 opportunities at the graduate level and 3,445 positions at the undergraduate level.

RRB NTPC 2025: Vacancies

1. Graduate-level positions

• Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: 1,736 positions

• Station Master: 994 positions

• Goods Train Manager: 3,144 positions

• Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: 1,507 positions

• Senior Clerk cum Typist: 732 positions.

2. Undergraduate-level positions

• Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2,022 positions

• Accounts Clerk cum Typist: 361 positions

• Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 positions

• Trains Clerk: 72 positions.

RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Exam Guidelines

• In order to complete all pre-exam formalities without difficulty, candidates must arrive at the exam center one hour before the reporting time or the entry will be restricted.

• To prevent any confusion, candidates must have a hard copy of their admit card and valid identification on exam day.

• Personal belongings such as watches, pagers, calculators, tablets, iPads, Bluetooth devices, cell phones, or any other electronic devices are strictly forbidden in the exam hall and will result in exam cancellation.