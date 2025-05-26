MBOSE SSLC supplementary results 2025 out today at mbose.in. Check details

MBOSE SSLC supplementary results 2025 : The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the SSLC supplementary exam results today, May 26, 2025.
This year, a total of 7,066 candidates appeared for the supplementary exams, and 5,678 students have cleared the exam, marking the overall pass percentage at 80.35 per cent.
Students who appeared for the SSLC supplementary examination can check the MBOSE SSLC scorecard through the official website, mbose.in. The scorecard contains important information such as the student's name, class, roll number, subject, marks, and passing status.
MBOSE SSLC Supplementary results 2025: Pass percentage
Out of 7,066 students, 5,678 have passed, with a pass rate of 80.35 per cent.
Gender wise results
MBOSE SSLC Pass percentage of girls: 80.47 per cent
MBOSE SSLC Pass percentage of boys: 80.20 per cent
Also Read
Category-wise results
Here are the category-wise results in the MBOSE SSLC supplementary examination:
Scheduled Caste
Girls: 92 per cent
Boys: 86.95 per cent
Scheduled Tribe
Girls: 80.28 per cent
Boys: 80.15 per cent
Other Backwards Classes
Girls: 90.90 per cent
Boys: 66.66 per cent
General
Girls: 83.87 per cent
Boys: 81.05 per cent
How to check and download MBOSE SSLC supplementary results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check MBOSE SSLC supplementary results online:
- Visit the official website, mbose.in
- On the home page, check for SSLC supplementary results 2025
- Enter your login details and click on submit button.
- Your MBOSE SSLC supplementary scorecard 2025 will appear on your screens
- Students can download and take printouts for future reference.