MBOSE SSLC supplementary results 2025 out today at mbose.in. Check details

MBOSE SSLC supplementary results 2025 : The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has declared the SSLC supplementary exam results today, May 26, 2025.

This year, a total of 7,066 candidates appeared for the supplementary exams, and 5,678 students have cleared the exam, marking the overall pass percentage at 80.35 per cent.

Students who appeared for the SSLC supplementary examination can check the MBOSE SSLC scorecard through the official website, mbose.in. The scorecard contains important information such as the student's name, class, roll number, subject, marks, and passing status.

MBOSE SSLC Supplementary results 2025: Pass percentage

Gender wise results

MBOSE SSLC Pass percentage of girls: 80.47 per cent

MBOSE SSLC Pass percentage of boys: 80.20 per cent

Category-wise results

Here are the category-wise results in the MBOSE SSLC supplementary examination:

Scheduled Caste

Girls: 92 per cent

Boys: 86.95 per cent

Scheduled Tribe

Girls: 80.28 per cent

Boys: 80.15 per cent

Other Backwards Classes

Girls: 90.90 per cent

Boys: 66.66 per cent

General

Girls: 83.87 per cent

How to check and download MBOSE SSLC supplementary results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check MBOSE SSLC supplementary results online: