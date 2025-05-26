Summer vacations 2025: Check complete state-wise school reopening dates

Summer vacations 2025 : Summer vacations are a much-awaited break for students across the country, especially this year as extreme heat has prompted states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Tamil Nadu to declare school holidays.

The vacation period depends on local climate conditions of each state and hence it varies from state to state, and from board to board. Now, many parents are concerned about the reopening dates for schools in 2025, especially in Tamil Nadu, where schools are scheduled to open in early June.

Summer vacations: School reopening dates for major states

Delhi

Summer vacations: May 11 to June 30

Reopening date: July 1, 2025

Uttar Pradesh

Summer vacations: May 20 to June 15

Reopening date: June 30, 2025

Rajasthan

Summer vacations: May 1 to June 15

Reopening date: June 16, 2025

Bihar

Summer vacations: June 2 to June 21

Reopening date: June 23, 2025

Madhya Pradesh

Summer vacations: May 1 to June 15

Reopening date: June 16, 2025

Tamil Nadu

Summer vacations: April 30 to June 1

Reopening date: June 2, 2025 (CBSE schools may reopen on June 13, and colleges on June 19).

It is important to note that the reopening dates might change later, considering heat or other administrative factors. In northern states like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the summer vacation might extend to early July if the high temperature persists.

The India Meteorological Department predicted an early monsoon this year in Kerala, starting from May 27. It might impact school schedules in southern states. All the parents are advised to stay updated with the official school announcements or education department websites.

CBSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya summer schedules

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliated schools are likely to reopen on June 13, 2025, and most colleges are expected to resume on June 19, 2025.

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh are currently on summer break. Their vacation periods differ based on the region’s climate:

40-day break: May 9 – June 17, 2025

50-day break: May 2 – June 20, 2025

There are some districts experiencing severe heat, especially parts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar; the schools in these areas may open by the first week of July.

Tamil Nadu may revise reopening date

Tamil Nadu schools are set to reopen on June 2, 2025. However, the School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, has indicated that this date could be revised based on weather conditions.