PPU has extended the online submission form deadline to Jun 8; details here

The online application deadline for Degree Part I courses at Patliputra University (PPU) has been extended for the 2025–2029 academic year. According to the PPU dean of students' welfare (DSW) Rajeev Ranjan, the deadline has been postponed to June 8, as per the direction of the state higher education department's director. Previously, the last date to fill out the form was May 24.

The university has received a resounding response and has about 1.20 lakh seats spread throughout its constituent and associated colleges in the Patna and Nalanda regions. For admission to regular undergraduate courses in the arts, sciences, and commerce streams, more than 90 lakh applications have been submitted online.

PPU extends deadline for form submission: Official statement

Though there have been few students enrolled in classical languages like Bengali, Prakrit, Maghi, Maithli, and Bhojpuri this year, Ranjan stated that "history in arts and zoology in science have been the top choices for students this time."

According to him, the majority of students from remote areas will be able to submit their online applications within the allotted time when the deadline is extended by a fortnight, which is expected to result in a spike in applications for the university.

PPU University: How to fill out the application form?

Visit the admission portal at admission@ppuponline.in.

Register an account by providing the necessary details.

Enter the Application Form: Complete the form with accurate academic and personal information.

Submit scanned copies of the essential documents.

Make the payment through the online portal.

Review the application and send it.

About the PPU Counselling

The DSW added, "The counselling and merit list announcements will follow soon after the application window closes on June 8". For new academic sessions and classes to start the first week of July, the institution is dedicated to finishing the admissions process by June 30.

Patliputra University (PPU): Overview

Patliputra University, situated in Bihar, India, is renowned for its dedication to high-quality education and a wide variety of academic programs. By offering equal opportunities to all, the institution hopes to attract students from a variety of backgrounds through its open admissions procedure.