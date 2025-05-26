RBSE Class 8th exam results 2025 to be out today at rajshaladarpan.nic.in

RBSE Class 8th exam results 2025: The Rajasthan Board is expected to announce the Class 8 results 2025 today through the Registrar, Education Departmental Examinations, Bikaner.

This year, over 12 lakh students appeared for the exams held between March 20 and April 2, 2025. Once out, students can check their RBSE Class 8th results through the official website, rajshaladarpan.nic.in and rajpsp.nic.in. To check their scorecards, candidates need to enter their roll number and date of birth.

RBSE Class 8 results 2025: Date and Time

Rajasthan board is expected to announce the RBSE Class 8 results 2025 today.

How to check and download RBSE Class 8 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RBSE Class 8 results 2025:

Visit the official websites, i.e., rajshaladarpan.nic.in or rajpsp.nic.in.

On the homepage, check for the RBSE Class 8 results 2025.

Students need to enter their Roll Number and Date of Birth and click on the submit button.

Students RBSE Class 8th results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

RBSE Class 8th exam results 2025: Minimum marks

To clear the RBSE Class 8th board exams, students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and overall. In case, students failed to secure minimum marks, they might have to repeat the academic year. The scorecard includes some important details such as Subject-wise marks, total marks, grade, and pass/fail status.

RBSE Class 8th exam results 2025: Previous years' exam details

ALSO READ: RBSE 12th results 2025 announced today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Last year, the board announced the Class 8th exam results on May 30 and recorded a pass percentage of 94.50 per cent as 12,33,702 out of 13,05,355 students cleared the exam. The top performing districts were Sikar, Dausa, Alwar, Ajmer, and Nagaur.

RBSE Class 5th exam results 2025 date

The Rajasthan board is likely to announce the RBSE Class 5th results by next week.