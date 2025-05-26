RBSE Class 10th results 2025 is likely to be out soon at rajresults.nic.in

RBSE Class 10th results 2025: The The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to release class 10th result 2025 today. The board has not shared any official information about the exact date and time of results announcement.

Students who appeared for the board exam results can check and download their exam results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials.

The board officials will announce the RBSE Class 10th exam results through a press conference. Apart from the results, the board will also announce the overall pass percentage, district-wise and gender-wise performance statistics.

RBSE Class 10th results 2025: Date and time

The Rajasthan Board has not shared any official date and time to release the RBSE 10th results 2025.

How to check and download RBSE class 10th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RBSE class 10th resuts 2025:

Visit the oficial website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

On the homepage, check for the “RBSE 10th Results 2025”.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and other details and click on the ‘Submit’ button.

Your results will appear on the screen

Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

RBSE Class 10th results 2025: Exam dates

This year, around 4 lakh students appeared for the RBSE Class 10th results 2025 for the examination held from March 6 and April 4. The exam was conducted in an offline mode at different centres under strict supervision to ensure a smooth and fair evaluation process.

RBSE 10th board results 2025: Previous year’s results

Last year, a total of 10,60,751 students had registered, out of which 10,39,895 appeared for the examination and the overall pass rate was 93.03 per cent.

RBSE Class 10th Results 2025: Year-wise pass percentage

Here’s how RBSE Class 10 students performed in the last five years:

2024 – 93.04%

2023 – 90.49%

2022 – 82.89%

2021 – 99.56% (Covid-affected year)

2020 – 80.63%

RBSE Class 10th results 2025: Revaluation process

If any students are not happy with their marks, they can apply for the revaluation or rechecking process. The appliction process is done through the school authorities. The board will share more details about the revaluation and rechecking process after announcing the Class 10th results.

RBSE Class 10th Results 2025: How to get RBSE 10th original marksheet 2025?

The marksheet downloaded online is provisional and all the students are advised to collect their original mark sheets, pass certificates and other details through their respective schools. This generally takes a few weeks after announcing the results and it is advised to stay in touch with the school administration to know about the distribution schedule.

RBSE Class 10th results 2025: Details mentioned on the marksheet

Here are the details mentioned on the RBSE Class 10th results 2025: