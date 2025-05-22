Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RBSE 12th results 2025 announced today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

RBSE 12th results 2025 announced today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RBSE 12th results 2025 announced today at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Here's all you need to know

RBSE 12th results 2025 announced today (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:36 PM IST

RBSE BSER Rajasthan board results 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER), Ajmer, has announced the Class 12 results 2025 today, May 22. 
 
The divisional commissioner, Mahesh Chandra Sharma, along with Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, declared the RBSE Class 12 results for all three streams – science, arts and commerce today. 
 
Students can check and download the RBSE Class 12 results from the official website, i.e.,  rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.  Over 8 lakh students registered for Class 12 in the Commerce, Science, and Arts streams.

RBSE 12th results 2025: Stream-wise pass percentage

Here’s the stream-wise pass percentage of RBSE 12th results 2025
 
  • RBSE 12th Commerce stream Resut: 99.07 per cent 
  • RBSE 12th  Arts stream Resut: 97.70 per cent
  • RBSE 12th Science stream Resut: 94.43 per cent

How to check and download the RBSE 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RBSE 12th results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
  • Enter your login details, such as registration number/ roll number, date of birth.
  • The RBSE Class 12 marksheet 2025 PDF will appear on your screen.
  • Students can download and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE Rajasthan Board results 2025: Re-evaluation/ rechecking process

Students who are not happy with their marks can apply for re-evaluation or recheck within two weeks of receiving the results by paying a revaluation fee of Rs 300 per subject.
 
If a student fails in one or two subjects, they can apply for the supplementary examination, which is tentatively scheduled for September 2025. For practical subjects, the fee is ₹100 per subject, while for regular subjects, it is ₹600.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

