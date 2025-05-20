RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th board results 2025 releasing soon

RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th board results 2025: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the results for class 10 and 12 board exams 2025 by the last week of May.

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan Ajmer shared a post on X stating that the board will release the Class 12th exam results between May 25 and 28.

"Rajasthan Board :- 12th class result will be released between 25 to 28 May, a date will be decided soon after the approval of the Education Minister ll @Rajasthanboard," the X post read.

RBSE Class 10th board results are also likely to be announced by the last week of May or first week of June. The board has not announced the exact date yet.

Once the board announces the RBSE Class 10th and 12th exam results, students can check their scorecards by visiting the official website, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

RBSE Rajasthan board 10th and 12th results 2025: Exam dates

The board conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams from March 6 to April 4, 2025, and the Class 12 exams from March 6 to April 7, 2025.

RBSE 12th results 2025: Date and time

The board will release the RBSE Class 12th results 2025 between 25 to 28 May, 2025. While the Class 10th results date is yet to be announced.

How to check and download RBSE Rajasthan board 10th and 12th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th results 2025:

Visit the official website of RBSE, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th results 2025 link.

Thereafter, enter your login credentials, i.e., "Roll Number and DOB" here.

The board will release the results that appear on your screen.

Click on download below and save the marksheet on your desktop.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

How to check the Rajasthan board 10th, 12th results 2025 via SMS?

Students can check their Rajasthan board 10th, 12th results 2025 via SMS as well. Here's how to check:

Open the message box of your mobile.

Type "RJ12S" space "Roll Number".

Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.

The board will send the message directly to your mobile number via SMS.

How to check the Rajasthan board 12th results 2025 via Digilocker?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Rajasthan board 12th results 2025 via Digilocker:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app on your device.

Log in to your account using your credentials.

In the Education or Results section, click on the "Rajasthan board results" link.

Thereafter, students need to enter their other details such as exam roll number, school number and other information.

The result will appear on your screen.

Rajasthan Board results 2025: Minimum marks

Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass each subject and overall. In case any student fails in one or two subjects, then the student has to appear for the compartment examination. The board will share more details about the exam later. However, if any student fails in more than two subjects, then he will be considered a failure.

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 10 results 2025: Last year’s pass percentage

A total of 11.22 lakh students appeared for the Class 10th examination and recorded a pass percentage of 93.04%.

RBSE Rajasthan board Class 12 results 2025: Last year’s pass percentage

Here's how each stream in Class 12th performed last year:

Commerce: 98.95 per cent

Science: 97.73 per cent

Arts: 96.88 per cent