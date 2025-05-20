RBSE Rajasthan Class 10th and 12th board results 2025 releasing soon

RBSE Rajasthan board 10th and 12th results 2025: Exam dates
The board conducted the RBSE Class 10 exams from March 6 to April 4, 2025, and the Class 12 exams from March 6 to April 7, 2025.
RBSE 12th results 2025: Date and time
The board will release the RBSE Class 12th results 2025 between 25 to 28 May, 2025. While the Class 10th results date is yet to be announced.
How to check and download RBSE Rajasthan board 10th and 12th results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th and 12th results 2025:
Visit the official website of RBSE, i.e., rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in.
On the home page, check for the RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th results 2025 link.
Thereafter, enter your login credentials, i.e., "Roll Number and DOB" here.
The board will release the results that appear on your screen.
Click on download below and save the marksheet on your desktop.
Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.
How to check the Rajasthan board 10th, 12th results 2025 via SMS?
Students can check their Rajasthan board 10th, 12th results 2025 via SMS as well. Here's how to check:
Open the message box of your mobile.
Type "RJ12S" space "Roll Number".
Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.
The board will send the message directly to your mobile number via SMS.
How to check the Rajasthan board 12th results 2025 via Digilocker?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the Rajasthan board 12th results 2025 via Digilocker:
Visit the DigiLocker website or open the DigiLocker app on your device.
Log in to your account using your credentials.
In the Education or Results section, click on the "Rajasthan board results" link.
Thereafter, students need to enter their other details such as exam roll number, school number and other information.
The result will appear on your screen.
Rajasthan Board results 2025: Minimum marks
Students need to secure at least 33 per cent marks to pass each subject and overall. In case any student fails in one or two subjects, then the student has to appear for the compartment examination. The board will share more details about the exam later. However, if any student fails in more than two subjects, then he will be considered a failure.