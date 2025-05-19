Maharashtra MPSC Group B prelims results 2025 declared at mpsc.gov.in

MPSC Group B prelims results 2025: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has officially declared the results for the Maharashtra Group B (Non-Gazetted) Services Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 today, May 19, 2025.

The commission has listed the roll numbers and candidates' names who have successfully cleared the prelims stage and are now eligible to appear for the Group B Mains Examination.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results through the official website, www.mpsc.gov.in. The results have been published in PDF format along with the category-wise cutoff marks. A total of 8179 candidates have been shortlisted to move to the mains examination, the next phase of recruitment process.

How to check the MPSC Group B Prelims results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the MPSC Group B results 2025:

Visit the official website, www.mpsc.gov.in.

On the home page, check for the ‘Latest Updates’ section.

Then click on “MPSC Group B Examination 2025 Result," option.

Candidates need to open the PDF and search for their roll number using Ctrl+F.

MPSC Group B Result 2025: Cutoff marks and eligibility conditions

The commission published the cutoff marks along with the results document, enabling candidates to evaluate their performance.

Students who have secured marks more than the respective category are considered qualified for the mains examination. However, shortlisting is provisional and subject to eligibility verification.

Students who have secured marks more than the respective category are considered qualified for the mains examination. However, shortlisting is provisional and subject to eligibility verification.

Candidates eligibility is based on the details provided in their online application. In case any discrepancies are found during the verification process, the candidature must be cancelled at any stage of the selection process.

MPSC Group B Result 2025: Posts and recruitment objective

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 480 vacancies across various departments for posts such as Assistant Section Officer, Police Sub-Inspector, State Tax Inspector, and Sub Registrar. There are multiple selection processes including Preliminary Examination, Mains Examination, Physical Test (for applicable posts), and an Interview.

Students who qualify the preliminary exam will have to appear for the mains within the specified timeline and pay the examination fee which will be able to appear for the next phase.

MPSC Group B Result 2025: What next for students?

Qualified students must submit the necessary information and pay the required fee online to confirm the eligibility for the mains exam. Students failing to do so will be disqualified to participate in the next round.

The results will be announced based on the final results declaration which is subject to the final outcome of the judicial proceedings concerning reservations and parallel reservations pending in different courts and tribunals.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official MPSC websites, .i.e, mpsc.gov.in and mpsconline.gov.in.