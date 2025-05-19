Delhi University begins CUET PG counselling 2025, check last dates to apply

The University of Delhi has started the counseling process for DU CUET PG 2025 from May 16, 2025 through the official Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal.

This will be single window for admission to all the PG programmes of all Departments/Centres/Colleges of the UoD, as applicable. Students who have appeared in the CUET PG 2025 exam and secures minium eligibility critreia will manage to apply for the CSAS (PG) 2025.

What is the last date to apply for the DU CUET PG 2025?

ALSO READ: TSBIE Inter Supplementary/Improvement Hall Ticket 2025 out at website The last date to fill the DU CUET PG 2025 counselling registration form is June 6, 2025. For students seeking seats allocations in Performance/Practical/Audition/Sports Proficiency based programme and in Sports Supernumerary Quota, they have to submit a combined score of CUET PG 2025 and Performance/ Practical/ Audition/ Sports Proficiency test/ trials and/or certificates.

DU PG admissions 2025: Counselling process

Here are the key points that candidates need to remember or keep in mind during the DU CUET PG 2025 Counselling process:

Filling up the online application cum counselling form- pgadmission.uod.ac.in

Preference Filling and Programme selection

Seat Allocation and Rules

Subsequent rounds of Allocation

Upgrade or Freeze

Optional- Cancellation of provisionally allocated seats and withdrawal of admission by candidate

Spot Admission

Tie Breaking rules

What is the registration fee for DU CUET PG 2025 counselling?

There will be one time CSAS(PG) 2025 non-refundable application fee. Here's the application fee for various categories:

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs 250 (Rupees Two Hundred Fifty only) per programme

SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100 (Rupees Hundred only) per Programme

What are the documents required for CUET PG 2025 counselling?

Here's the list of documents required for CUET PG 2025 counselling process:

CUET PG 2025 Admission form

Class 10 mark sheet

Class 12 mark sheet

Bachelor's degree mark sheet and pass certificate (for PG candidates)

CUET 2025 scorecard

CUET 2025 admit card

Category certificate (if applicable)

DU CUET PG 2025 Ccounselling: Important dates

Here's the complete schedule of DU CUET PG 2025 counselling events:

DU CUET PG 2025 counselling registration start date: May 16, 2025

DU CUET PG 2025 counselling registration end date: June 6, 2025

DU CUET PG counselling registration correction window: First week of June 2025

DU CUET PG 2025 first merit list declaration: Second week of June 2025

Candidates to accept the allocated seats: Third Week of June 2025

Document Verification: Third Week of June 2025

The admission at the PG programs at the University of Delhi (UoD) is based on the merit list determined by the CUET (PG) score. Candidates need to secure the minimum marks along with filling other eligibility criteria as well as Program-specific Criteria for the specific programme. Candidates are advised to check their dashboard, email, and admission website for all the communication and updates related to admissions. UoD will not be held responsible for any lack of awarness of the admission guidelines, schedule, eligibility criteria and CSAS (PG) rules.