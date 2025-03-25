Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download their results through the official websites, interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com, using their roll number and date of birth. According to reports, Bihar Board chairman, Anand Kishore, will announce the results of science, arts, commerce and vocational streams along with the toppers’ names, pass percentage, and other details at a press conference today.

Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2025: Date & Time

Chairman of the Bihar School Examination Board, Anand Kishore informed Bihar's Education Minister Sunil Kumar that the BSEB is set to release the result of the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2025, on 25th March 2025 at 1:15 PM.

As per reports, the result will be announced in a press conference by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department, Bihar, S. Siddharth.

Bihar Board Inter Result 2025: Official websites

Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2025 will be available on the following websites –

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

interresult2025.com

interbiharboard.com.

How to check Bihar Intermediate Result 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download Bihar Intermediate Results 2025:

Visit the official website, i.e., biharboardonline.bihar.gov

On the homepage, check for the Bihar Board 12th Result 2025 link

Enter login details such as roll number, date of birth, etc.

Click on submit button and Bihar Inter Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students can download and take printouts for future reference.

BSEB Inter Class 12 Results 2025: Scorecards through SMS

Open the messaging application on your device

Create a new message and type ‘BIHAR12 ROLL NUMBER’

Send the message to 56263

Students will receive their Bihar Board Inter 12th results 2025 immediately on the same mobile number

Go through the results and take a BSEB Class 12th Inter results 2025 screenshot for future reference

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2025: Scorecards using DigiLocker

Visit the official DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in.

Log in using existing credentials or sign up for a new account (if you don’t have one)

Check for the BSEB Inter Results section under the “Education” or “Results” tab.

Enter the BSEB Inter Class 12th roll number, school number, and other required details

Thereafter, BSEB Inter Class 12th results will appear on your screen.

Bihar Inter Result 2025: Passing marks

To clear the Bihar Board Intermediate exam, students must score a minimum of 33% in each subject. The BSEB Class 12 exams were held from February 1 to February 15, 2025.

This year, a total of 12.92 lakh students appeared for the exams across 1,677 centres statewide. Out of which, 6,41,847 were girls, while 6,50,466 were boys.

Will scorecards downloaded from the website be provisional?

ALSO READ: BSEB Inter results 2025: State doubles cash prizes, awards for toppers BSEB Class 12 Results 2025: Fake websites BSEB Inter Class 12 Results 2025: How was last year's commerce result? BSEB Inter Class 12 Results 2025: How was last year's arts stream result? BSEB Inter Class 12 Results 2025: How was last year's science stream result? Who will take the Class 12 inter compartment exams? Is scrutiny allowed in the Bihar board results 2025? Yes, revaluation or scrutiny of the Bihar board result is allowed. The application process for Class 12 result scrutiny and compartment exams once the BSEB inter results is out. The Bihar board inter result scrutiny is for those students who are not happy with their result and want to apply for re-checking of their copies to improve their marks. Students who failed to clear the Bihar board Class 12 exams 2025 and placed in the compartment category, will have to appear for the compartment exams. Last year, the overall pass percentage in the science stream was 87.80 per cent and Mritunjay Kumar topped in the exam with 96.20 per cent marks. The overall pass percentage in the arts stream last year was 86.15 per cent and Tushar Kumar topped securing 96.4 per cent marks. In 2024, the overall pass percentage in the commerce stream was 94.88 per cent. Priya Kumar topped the Class 12 inter in the commerce stream and scored 95.6 per cent marks. There are several websites purporting to represent the class 12th Bihar Board results 2025 are, in fact, fake. Students need to be very cautious against accessing these websites when trying to check their BSEB scorecards 2025. Students should only rely on the official Bihar board Class 12 websites, i.e., interresult2025.com and interbiharboard.com. Yes, the scorecard downloaded from the official website will be provisional. Students will get the original scorecard signed by the BSEB later.

Bihar Board 10th result 2025

As per reports, Bihar board 10th results are expected to be released in the first week of April.