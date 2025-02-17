CBSE refutes paper leak claims as 'baseless,' warns against panic-mongering

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) refused rumours claiming paper leaks of Class 10 and 12th board exams. The board emphasised that these claims are baseless and are designed to incite unnecessary anxiety among students and their parents.

CBSE also assured strict action has been taken to ensure fair and secure administration of the ongoing examinations.

CBSE addresses misinformation on paper leaks

CBSE issued an official statement about misleading claims about alleged paper leaks circulating on multiple social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).

The unverified reports propagated by “unscrupulous individuals are far away from facts,” it said. According to the board, the rumours aim to spread panic among examinees and their families.

In its official statement, CBSE said, “The Board has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations. It has come to the Board’s attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, 'X’ (formerly Twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents.”

Legal actions against unscrupulous elements

CBSE has also mentioned that legal action will be taken against those who are responsible for spreading the fake information. Any individual, including students, will face consequences as per CBSE’s Unfair Means (UFM) regulations along with potential legal action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the notice said.

CBSE’s advisory to students, parents, and stakeholders

CBSE requested all the parents and their children not to believe this unverified information. The board advised students and other stakeholders to rely on CBSE's official communication channels including its website, i.e., cbse.gov.in for authentic information.

Also Read

CBSE warned of strict legal action against those who attempt to create problems in the process of examination through fake claims.

Upholding examination integrity

CBSE reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the credibility of the examination and vowed to implement stringent security measures to combat misinformation. Parents and students have been advised by the board to focus on the examination and refrain from accessing any exam-related information from unverified sources.