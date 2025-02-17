Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / CBSE refutes paper leak claims as 'baseless,' warns against panic-mongering

CBSE refutes paper leak claims as 'baseless,' warns against panic-mongering

CBSE issued a clarification on the paper leak report and said certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours. It advised parents and students to stay vigilant and rely on official sources only

students, student, School students
Students coming out of school after giving exam(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2025 | 5:57 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) refused rumours claiming paper leaks of Class 10 and 12th board exams. The board emphasised that these claims are baseless and are designed to incite unnecessary anxiety among students and their parents.
 
CBSE also assured strict action has been taken to ensure fair and secure administration of the ongoing examinations.

CBSE addresses misinformation on paper leaks

CBSE issued an official statement about misleading claims about alleged paper leaks circulating on multiple social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly known as Twitter).
 
The unverified reports propagated by “unscrupulous individuals are far away from facts,” it said. According to the board, the rumours aim to spread panic among examinees and their families.
 
In its official statement, CBSE said, “The Board has made comprehensive arrangements to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the examinations. It has come to the Board’s attention that certain unscrupulous elements are spreading rumours on YouTube, Facebook, 'X’ (formerly Twitter), and other social media platforms regarding paper leaks or claiming access to the 2025 examination question papers. These claims are baseless and are intended to create unnecessary panic among students and parents.”

Legal actions against unscrupulous elements

CBSE has also mentioned that legal action will be taken against those who are responsible for spreading the fake information. Any individual, including students, will face consequences as per CBSE’s Unfair Means (UFM) regulations along with potential legal action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the notice said.

CBSE’s advisory to students, parents, and stakeholders

CBSE requested all the parents and their children not to believe this unverified information. The board advised students and other stakeholders to rely on CBSE's official communication channels including its website, i.e., cbse.gov.in for authentic information.

Also Read

CBSE board exam 2025 begins today: Dos, don'ts and final tips before exam

CTET 2024: December result released at official website, steps to check

LIVE: Won't stop Skoda Auto Volkswagen cargo over $1.4 bn tax demand, says Customs to Bombay HC

Head of Hamas in Lebanon killed in drone strike, says Israel Army

Tech wrap Feb 17: Vivo V50 launch, HP Victus 15 gaming laptop, xAI's Grok 3

 
CBSE warned of strict legal action against those who attempt to create problems in the process of examination through fake claims.

Upholding examination integrity

CBSE reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining the credibility of the examination and vowed to implement stringent security measures to combat misinformation. Parents and students have been advised by the board to focus on the examination and refrain from accessing any exam-related information from unverified sources.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CBSE 2025 Class 12 Physical Education exam analysis: Check early reaction

CBSE Class 10 English exam analysis 2025: Students call it 'balanced paper'

CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Check dates, timings, and important guidelines

CBSE board exams 2025: How to overcome exam stress and stay motivated?

Digital channels drive 62% of student enrollments in India: Report

Topics :CBSE resultCBSE examCBSEeducation

First Published: Feb 17 2025 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story