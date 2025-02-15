Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

CBSE Class 10 English exam analysis 2025: Students call it 'balanced paper'

CBSE Class 10 English: The CBSE board started Class 10 board exams on February 15, 2025, with the English paper. The students called the paper "balanced", aligning with the sample papers and pattern

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
CBSE Class 10 English paper analysis:: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) began the Class 10 board examinations for the academic year 2024-25 today, February 15, 2025. 
 
Today, the students sat for their first English paper from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and around 44 lakh students from 8,000 schools appeared for the Class 10 and 12 board exams. CBSE Class 10th English paper

CBSE Class 10th English paper 2025 Analysis

The CBSE 10 English question paper was divided into three sections:

Section A: Reading Skills

The first section of the class 10 English paper tested students' comprehension abilities with two unseen passages. Each question in the section was worth 10 marks, for a total of 20 marks.

Section B: Writing Skills and Grammar

This section of the English exam tested students' proficiency in English writing and grammar. It included questions on creative writing and grammatical concepts, totalling 20 marks.

Section C: Literature Textbooks and Supplementary Reading Text

The final section of the examination makes up 40 marks, this section tests students' understanding of the prescribed literature.   ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2025: Check dates, timings, and important guidelines

Students were given an additional 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully, allowing them to plan their approach and manage time effectively during the exam. 

Educators call the exam “balanced”

The exam paper concluded today at 1.30 pm, and educators believe that the paper was “balanced” and aligned with the sample papers and marking schemes shared by the CBSE ahead of the examination.
 
According to one educator, the writing section was well-framed. However, the vague language in certain parts could confuse students. Early student reactions indicate that many found the English paper “manageable.” 
 
While some felt the reading section was slightly lengthy and required careful time management, the literature section was considered well-balanced, with most questions aligning with the prescribed syllabus. 
 
Many students suggested enhanced clarity in the paper, incorporating a wider variety of questions, and minimizing errors. However, overall, the exam was well-balanced and fair, leaving most students feeling satisfied after exiting the exam hall.

CBSE Class 10 English paper 2025 Review

 
Particulars Details
Exam Date February 15, 2025
Exam Board CBSE
Subject English (Language & Literature / Communicative)
Exam Shift 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM
Exam Pattern Section A: Reading Skills (20 Marks)  Section B: Writing & Grammar (20 Marks)  Section C: Literature (40 Marks)
Overall Difficulty Moderately Easy  Reading Section was comparatively Difficult.  Question paper was easier than Sample Paper.  NCERT was enough to score well in English Paper.
 
First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

