IIT Guwahati, ICWA partner to enhance intl affairs & foreign policy skills

Indian Council of World Affairs and IIT Guwahati have signed an MoU to expand awareness and knowledge on international affairs and Indian foreign policy

BS Web Team New Delhi
IIT Guwahati and Indian Council or World Affairs sign MoU

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2023 | 3:59 PM IST
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) as a step towards enhancing its expertise in international affairs and foreign policy. The MoU also aims to build capacity and skills in these critical areas.

This collaboration was a result of the visit by the Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, to IIT Guwahati earlier this month. The MoU was signed between Parameswar Krishnan Iyer, the officiating director of IIT Guwahati, and Ambassador Vijay Thakur Singh, the director-general of ICWA, with the goal of expanding awareness and knowledge on international affairs and Indian foreign policy. The agreement will be in effect for a period of three years.

During the MoU signing event, Parameswar Krishnan Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts in today's interconnected world.

He said, "IIT Guwahati’s collaboration with ICWA will be a major step towards the combined efforts to address the challenges and opportunities in the global arena and shared vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future."

The expected outcomes of this collaboration include:
  • Intellectual development of stakeholders in universities, academic institutions, industries, and other partners in Assam regarding international affairs and Indian foreign policy
  • Conducting joint studies on issues of mutual interest using agreed modalities

Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the President of the ICWA, announced this collaboration during his address at the 25th Convocation of IIT Guwahati. "This collaboration would give the institute a window to the world of a different nature", Dhankar added.

First Published: Jul 19 2023 | 3:59 PM IST

