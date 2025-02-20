CBSE Class 10 Science exam 2025 analysis: Know what students say about exam

CBSE Class 10 Science exam 2025 analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 10 Science exam today. The science paper began at 10:30 AM and concluded at 1:30 PM.

Students were provided question papers 15 minutes earlier giving some extra time for reading. The paper is very crucial for students.

CBSE Class 10 Science Exam 2025

Exam Name CBSE Class 10 Science Board Exam 2025 Conducting Body Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Official Website cbse.nic.in Subject Science Exam Date February 20, 2025 Exam Timings 10:30 AM - 1:30 PM Types of Questions MCQs, Short and Long Answer Type Questions Total Marks 80 Difficulty Level TBU Class 10th science exam pattern The science exam comes in five sections, i.e., sections A, B, C, D, and E. Section A comprises 16 MCQs + 4 Assertion-Reasoning each question comprises 1 mark. Section B contains 6 short answers each containing 2 marks. The section C (Short Answer) contains 7 questions and Section D (Long Answers) contains 3 questions of 2 and 5 marks each, respectively. Section E has 3 case/source-based questions of 4 marks each.

CBSE Class 10 Science 2025: Exam Structure and Weightage

Section Type Number of Questions Marks per Question Total Marks A Multiple Choice Questions 20 1 20 B Very Short Answer Questions 6 2 12 C Short Answer Questions 7 3 21 D Long Answer Questions 3 5 15 E Case-Based Questions 3 4 12 Table 39 - 80 CBSE 10th Science question paper: Students reaction Post-examination, many students shared their initial thoughts about the class 10th science exam. Most students stated that the paper's structure and content were satisfactory. However, many called the question paper a balanced mix of theoretical and application-based queries. CBSE 10th Science exam analysis: Teacher calls exam well-balanced Teachers and subject experts said that the CBSE Class 10 Science paper 2025 was moderate in difficulty. They mentioned that students who prepared for the exam from the NCERT textbook and practised questions regularly would more likely score more than 60+ marks in the theory section. Teachers said the paper was well-balanced. The paper had an equal distribution of questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. A science teacher said, "The exam followed the expected pattern, and students who focused on NCERT concepts and previous years' questions should perform well." Post-examination, many students shared their initial thoughts about the class 10th science exam. Most students stated that the paper's structure and content were satisfactory. However, many called the question paper a balanced mix of theoretical and application-based queries.

CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2025: Passing marks

Students must score at least 33% marks in each theory subject to qualify the Class 10 board exams.

They also need to secure at least 33% in practicals, projects, and internal assessments to pass the class 10th board exam. Overall, students must secure at least 33% in both theory and practical components combined to successfully clear the board exams.