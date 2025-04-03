UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025 likely to be released today at upsc.gov.in

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to release the admit card for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) Exam (1), 2025 soon.

Candidates who appear for the examination can download their hall tickets through the official website, upsc.gov.in or upsconline.gov.in.

The NDA NA 1 Exam 2025 is scheduled to be held on April 13. According to the UPSC official notification, eligible candidates shall be issued an e-Admit Card on the last working day of the preceding week of the examination date. The e-Admit Card will be made available on the UPSC website (upsconline.gov.in) for being downloaded by candidates.

UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2025: Eligibility

The UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2025 registration took place from December 11, 2024, to January 1, 2025, for unmarried male and female candidates born between July 2, 2006, and July 1, 2009.

NDA 2025 Exam Syllabus

Aspirants should be familiar with the NDA exam syllabus, which includes:

Mathematics

English

Physics

Chemistry

General Science

History

Geography

Current Events

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: What are the details mentioned on the admit card?

Here are the details mentioned on UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025:

Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Selection process

The selection is conducted in two stages - NDA written exam and SSB interview. Candidates clearing the written exam with the cutoff marks will be eligible to sit in the interview. The final UPSC NDA cutoff will be announced once the entire selection process is completed.

The NDA exam includes two papers: Mathematics (300 marks), and the General Ability Test (GAT) (600 marks). The total written exam will be held for 900 marks. Thereafter, candidates will have to appear for the SSB interview, which also carries 900 marks.

UPSC NDA Admit Card 2025: Vacancy details

The following are the vacancy details of NDA Admit Card 2025:

Army: 208 (including 10 for female candidates)

Navy: 42 (including 6 for female candidates)

Air Force flying: 92 (including 2 for female candidates)

Air Force ground duties (Tech): 18 (including 2 for female candidates)

Air Force ground duties (Non-tech): 10 (including 2 for female candidates)

How many vacancies will be filled through the UPSC NDA NA 1 Exam 2025:?

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 406 NDA NA vacancies.