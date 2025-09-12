SBI Clerk Prelims 2025 Admit Card: It is anticipated that State Bank of India (SBI) would release the SBI Clerk preliminary admit card shortly. The link to acquire the SBI Clerk preliminary admit card will be activated by the examination body on the official website, sbi.co.in. Candidates must provide their date of birth, password, and registration or roll number in order to access the call letter.

To the exam centre, candidates must bring a printed copy of their admit cards and one photo-identity proof. The dates of the SBI Clerk preliminary test are set for September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The recruitment drive is expected to fill 5180 clerk positions.

How to download SBI Clerk prelims Admit Card? • Go to the careers page of SBI official website at sbi.co.in. • Visit the 'Current Opening' section from the 'Join SBI' tab • Choose the tab 'Recruitment of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales)' • From the drop-down, press the 'SBI Clerk Admit Card download link' • Fill in the needed credentials • SBI Clerk prelims call letter will showcased on the screen • Download and save it.

Details mentioned on the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2025 • Candidate’s name, roll number, and registration number • Gender and category • Exam date, time, subject, and shift • Exam day guidelines • Scanned photograph and signature • Parents’ name • Space for invigilator’s signature. SBI Clerk Prelims 2025: Marking scheme The exam will consist of one-hour, online, 100-mark objective exams. The 100 questions will be divided into three categories: reasoning ability (25), numerical ability (35), and English (30). Additionally, there will be negative marking, in which each incorrect response will result in the deduction of one-fourth of the mark allotted for that question. Three sections make up the preliminary exam: English language, reasoning skills, and quantitative aptitude.