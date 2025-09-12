East to West; urban and rural: The rise of private coaching in India

Private tutoring, or coaching, to assist struggling students has turned into a parallel system of school learning as families press their children for success in academics and competitive exams.

A striking trend is how rapidly primary-class students, who are six to 11 years old, are being enrolled for coaching: participation increased from 16.4 per cent in 2017-18 to 22.9 per cent in 2024-25 according to two separate reports by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. Middle-school participation climbed from 21.9 per cent to 29.6 per cent, while at the secondary level it rose from 30.2 per cent to 37.8 per cent. As many as 37 per cent of higher-secondary students take private coaching, compared to 27.5 per cent in 2017-18. Age is no bar to join private coaching hordes.