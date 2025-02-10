SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 is to be out today, here's how to check

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is set to release the admit card for the preliminary examination for the Junior Associate (Customer Support and Sales) positions today, February 10, 2025.

Candidates who have applied for the SBI Clerk post can check and download the admit card through the official website, sbi.co.in.

When will the SBI Clerk prelims exam take place?

According to the official website, the preliminary exam is set to take place on February 22, 27, and 28, 2025, and also on March 1, 2025.

The admit card contains important details such as exam date, time, and venue.

What is the exam pattern for the SBI Clerk preliminary exam?

The online SBI Clerk Preliminary examination will consist of 100-mark objective tests. The one-hour exam has three sections, i.e., English Language, Numerical Ability, and Reasoning Ability.

The English section will contain 30 questions, while Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability contain 35 questions each.

However, the exam also has negative marks as one-fourth of the mark assigned will be deducted from each wrong answer. There are no minimum qualifying marks in the test.

How to check and download the SBI Admit Card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the SBI admit card 2025:

Firstly visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

On the home page check for the "Careers" section.

Look for the "Current Openings" page and navigate to the Junior Associate section.

Then click on the link to download the Preliminary Examination Call Letter.

Enter your login credentials, i.e., registration number and password/date of birth.

View and download the admit card.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13,735 Junior Associates posts across the country. Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official SBI website for the latest announcements related to the recruitment process.