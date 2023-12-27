Sensex (    %)
                        
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 109 Section Officer positions from Jan 9

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced notification for the recruitment to the position of Section Officer (Horticulture) today, December 26 at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Recruitment Section Officer (Horticulture) 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced notification for the employment to the position of Section Officer (Horticulture) today, December 26. The application procedure will start on January 9. The official website i.e. dsssb.delhi.gov.in, is where applicants can submit their applications online.
The application must be submitted before February 7, 2024. Eligible applicants can apply online via the official site at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. 
There are a total of 108 openings, with 19 positions going to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and 89 to the Delhi Municipal Corporations.

DSSSB Recruitment Section Officer (Horticulture) 2023: Age limit

The applicant's age must be between the age of 18-32 years for SO (Horticulture) positions in the New Delhi Municipal Council. The maximum age of an applicant must be 18-27 years for SO (Horticulture) positions in Municipal Corporations of Delhi.

DSSSB Recruitment Section Officer (Horticulture): Application fee

Applicants need to pay ₹100 as an application expense. Women applicants having a place with Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, PwBD & Ex-serviceman category are excluded from paying the Application charge.

DSSSB 2023 Section Officer (Horticulture): Pay scale

The selected applicants will get a salary in the range of ₹35,400-1,12,400.

DSSSB 2023: Exam pattern

The DSSSB Recruitment 2023 exam will follow a two-tier pattern.
Tier-I (2 hours)
Tier- II (2 hours). 

DSSSB SO Notification: Important Dates

The official notice for the DSSSB Section Officer (Agriculture) Recruitment, announced on December 24, 2023, has determined the application period. Eligible applicants can apply online from January 9, 2024, until February 7, 2024, at 11:59 pm. It's critical to submit your application within this deadline. The test date will be advised later.

DSSSB Section Officer (Horticulture): Overview

Delhi Subordinate Service Selection Board (DSSSB) is a test conducting body under the branches of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCT of Delhi). Its objective is to find qualified applicants for teaching and non-teaching positions in Groups "B" and "C."
The eligibility is based on three factors i.e.:
    • Educational Qualifications
    • Age Limit
    • The Nationality Criteria is the same: Every applicant should be an Indian citizen.

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 5:03 PM IST

