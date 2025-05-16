SBI Clerk Exam Results 2025: The State bank of India (SBI) Clerk Mains result 2025 will be released shortly by the bank. The results will be declared on SBI's official website at sbi.co.in. The 2025 SBI Clerk mains result will be accessible in PDF format.

The roll numbers of eligible applicants will be included in the SBI Clerk mains selection list. This recruitment is for more than 14,000 Junior Associate (Clerk) posts across the nation. Exam dates for the SBI Clerk 2025 'mains' were April 10 and 12, 2025.

However, candidates who pass the local language test are chosen in the end. Before issuing the final letter of appointment, the examination authority will confirm eligibility. Together with the results, the SBI Clerk mains cutoff 2025 will be made public. Candidates are recommended for appointment based on the SBI Clerk mains merit list.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the link that says “SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025" and press on it.

Step 3: You will be routed to the result login page.

Step 4: Fill in your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password as needed.

Step 5: Press on the ‘Submit’ button.

Step 6: Your SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

Step 7: View your result carefully and download the scorecard for later reference.

ALSO READ: PSEB 10th Toppers' List 2025: Perfect score hat-trick by girls, hit 650/650 Step 8: Take a printout of the result if required.

SBI Clerk mains 2025: What are qualifying marks?