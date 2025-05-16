Tamil Nadu TN SSLC Class 10 results 2025 out: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations (TNDGE) announced the TN SSLC Class 10th results today at 9 am.

Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download their board exam results through the official website of TNDGE, tnresults.nic.in.

This year, over 4900 schools managed to secure 100 per cent results and a total of 10,838 students have got full marks in science. The TN SSLC 2025 board conducted examinations between March 28, 2025 and April 15, 2025. A total of 9,13,084 students, including 4,46,471 boys and 4,40,499 girls, had registered for the exam.

TN SSLC 10th results 2025: Girls Outshine Boys Again

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.80 per cent. A total of 8,17,261 students have successfully passed the examination.

TN SSLC 10th results 2025: Top performing district Tamil Nadu 10th results 2025: Official websites to check results tnresults.nic.in

dge.tn.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in Sivagangai district has secured highest pass percentage among all the districts. The pass percentage stands at 98.31% for this district. Girls have once again outperformed boys, a total of 4,17,183 girls passed the exam, marking the pass percentage of 95.88 per cent. On the other end, a total of 4,00,078 boys cleared the public examination with a pass percentage of 91.74 per cent.

How to check and download Tamil Nadu Class 10 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download TN SSLC Class 10th results 2025:

Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

On the home page, check for the "TN SSLC Class Xth Std Results".

Enter your login credentials, i.e., registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Get Marks".

Your TN SSLC Class 10th results will be displayed on the screen.

You can download and take printout for future reference.

TN 10th Result 2025 released: What next? The online marksheet is provisional and all the students are asvised to keep the pdf copy safely and collect the original marksheets from their respective schools next week.

Private schools recorded highest pass percentage at 97.99 per cent, while government aided schools and government schools recorded a pass per percentage of 93.63 per cent and 91.26 per cent, respectively. Students who are not happy with their scores can apply for revaluation through apply1.tndge.org. The board will share more details about the supplementary exams soon.